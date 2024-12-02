Rich Eisen: ‘Not An Overreaction’ To Say Russell Wilson Is A Top-Five QB This Year

What Russell Wilson has been doing for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year is spectacular. Things didn’t start well when he was forced to sit out their first five games with a calf injury. However, since returning, he’s been stellar, taking their offense to new heights. Analyst Rich Eisen is even willing to say it’s fair to call Wilson a top-five quarterback in the NFL this year.

“I’ll say this is not an overreaction,” Eisen said on The Overreaction Monday Podcast. “The play he made on the plus side of the field, I don’t know where it started from, it was either high red zone or just outside the red zone.

“Whatever it was, Russ is in a seemingly muddy pocket, and he stepped up to his right. Instead of taking off, he lifted his head, and he looked downfield, and he fired one to [Pat] Freiermuth for a touchdown. I thought to myself, ‘That’s the Russ from Seattle that was cooking and becoming a Hall of Fame quarterback.'”

A few months ago, it would’ve seemed insane to call Wilson one of the best quarterbacks in the league. However, at this point, it isn’t unreasonable. He isn’t perfect, but Wilson has continued to improve since returning from a nagging calf injury.

That throw Eisen is referencing is a perfect example of Wilson’s brilliance. The play did come right outside the red zone at the Cincinnati Bengals’ 25-yard line. The Steelers were only leading by three points, and the third quarter was about to end. A field goal would’ve been fine, but to really pull away, they needed a touchdown. Wilson had just what the doctor ordered, making an excellent throw to Freiermuth.

Great look at the extended play TD from Russell Wilson to Pat Freiermuth. Muth gets himself uncovered and right in the middle of the triangle. Wilson keeps eyes up after avoiding pressure and gets ball out before getting hit. A++++ efforts. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/4IdRNFBRXz — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 2, 2024

It was even more important because the Steelers just had a field goal attempt blocked on their previous drive. The Bengals were gaining some momentum. If they had held the Steelers to a field goal on that drive, the game could’ve flipped. When the Steelers needed him most, Wilson stepped up.

That’s been the case in many of his performances this year. Not every game has seen Wilson put up an outrageous stat line. However, in crunch time, he’s made plays. His deep ball is still his best tool, but he hasn’t been a one-trick pony.

Against the Bengals, Wilson completed 29-of-38 passes for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Not only was it his best game as a Steeler, but it was also one of the best games of his career. He might not be Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but Wilson has been a player the Steelers can win because of.

Over the next few weeks, Wilson will need to continue playing at this high level. The Steelers’ opponents are only going to get tougher. The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs are waiting just around the corner. To win those games, Wilson might need to once again look like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.