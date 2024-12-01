Russell Wilson Does Something No Steelers QB Has Done Post-Ben Roethlisberger

Russell Wilson is boosting the Pittsburgh Steelers passing game to levels they haven’t seen since Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats after the 2021 season. With three more touchdowns Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilson now has 10 on the season. That’s the single-season most by a Steelers quarterback since Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Prior to Wilson, the previous “best” was QB Kenny Pickett and his seven in the 2022 season. He did that across 13 total games and 12 starts.

Wilson’s first touchdown against the Bengals was a screen to WR George Pickens, who got good blocks and stepped out of a tackle for a 17-yard score. He followed that up with a seam throw to WR Calvin Austin III for a 23-yard touchdown in what became a wild first half shootout against the Bengals. His third one came on a scramble drill, hitting TE Pat Freiermuth for touchdown late in the third quarter.

Before Wilson got the nod mid-way through the season, the Steelers’ passing game posted some of the most meager numbers in the league. In 2022, they threw for just 12 touchdowns as a team. In 2023, they tossed just 13 of them. And in six starts with Justin Fields this season, they had thrown only five.

Most Passing TDs By Steelers QB (2022-Present)

Russell Wilson: 10 (2024)

Kenny Pickett: 7 (2022)

Kenny Pickett: 6 (2023)

Justin Fields: 5 (2024)

Part of that was intentional, a conservative offense more concerned about turning the ball over than make the big play. But it also capped their scoring and ability to win against high-level teams, especially come the postseason.

Under Russell Wilson, the Steelers’ offense has reached new heights. They’ve had uneven performances, including the team’s previous game against the Cleveland Browns, but they bounced back in cold but clear conditions against Cincinnati’s struggling defense.

Wilson ended the day with a performance rarely seen by a Steelers quarterback, Roethlisberger era or not. He’s now just the third Pittsburgh QB to ever have 400-plus yards and three touchdowns in the same regular season game, joining Roethlisberger – who did it five times – and Tommy Maddox, who achieved it in that wild 2002 overtime tie against the Atlanta Falcons.