‘Refs Let Them Push Off’: Joey Porter Jr. Says A.J. Brown ‘One Of Those Guys’ Who Won’t Draw Flags

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. knows WR A.J. Brown got the better of him yesterday—but he also knows, in his mind, that the way the referees officiated the game helped. Unlike in some other games, they allowed for plenty of contact between receivers and defensive backs. And Brown and the Eagles certainly took advantage of that, Porter believes.

“I mean, the refs let them push off”, Chris Adamski quotes Porter as saying for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “At the end of the day, that’s what it is on the tape. [A.J. Brown is] just one of those guys who you know they aren’t going to call it”.

While his numbers have been down this season, A.J. Brown is still one of the most talented receivers playing today. The Eagles have simply been running the ball a lot more, which has meant a steep decline in passing targets. Philadelphia attacked the Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. with the passing game this week, however, to strong effect.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts went 25-for-32 for 290 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Both Brown and DeVonta Smith caught eight-plus passes for 100-plus yards and a score. Brown specifically caught eight of 11 for 110 and one touchdown. And he did a lot of his work against Porter, some of which certainly included some physicality.

While he pointed it out, Porter refused to use Brown’s physicality and potential favoritism as an excuse. “I still have to play my technique and do my thing”, Adamski quoted him as saying. “We just chalk this one up and just keep working”.

It was just a few weeks ago that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin talked about preferring Joey Porter Jr. playing physical. Yet while he wants that physical component, he also knows you can’t have half a dozen penalties per game. I don’t think the Steelers’ work to curb his penalties had a negative effect on this game, but Brown certainly managed to exploit him.

Meanwhile, Porter and the Steelers get the Ravens with QB Lamar Jackson coming off a five-touchdown game. There is no rest for the weary, as they play on Saturday and have to fly out to Baltimore. The only good news is they have a chance to wipe the taste of the loss out of their mouths. Of course, if they should lose, then the taste is all the more bitter.

The Steelers may need Joey Porter Jr. more than ever, now with Donte Jackson dealing with a back injury. While James Pierre has made some plays here and there, he is not necessarily somebody you want starting. The Steelers may start Cory Trice Jr. over Pierre, however, if Jackson were to miss an entire game.