‘You Create Your Fortune:’ Mike Tomlin Not Surprised ‘Extremely Hard’ Worker James Pierre Got Interception

While the Pittsburgh Steelers were in control for most of the second half against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, things got a little bit dicey after RB Cordarrelle Patterson lost a fumble and gave the Browns the ball back at midfield trailing 27-14 with 4:49 left. Two plays later, any concerns were wiped away by CB James Pierre. He intercepted an overthrown ball by QB Jameis Winston, and the Steelers were able to run out the clock thanks also to a Browns muffed a punt with 3:03 left to go.

Pierre’s play was a big one to ensure the Steelers won, and Mike Tomlin wasn’t surprised that the backup corner came through as he explained during his weekly press conference.

“James is a guy that just works extremely hard. He practices hard, he’s improved continually since he’s been a part of us. That’s why we were excited about doing business with him again, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I just think that you create your fortune. Everyone was happy for him to get an opportunity to make that splash play for us because everyone sees the work that he puts in, how selfless he is, what a good teammate he is. And so you’re excited for a guy when he gets the opportunity to show his improvements and his opportunities.”

Pierre spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Steelers before signing with the Washington Commanders this offseason. After being waived by Washington during its final roster cuts, the Steelers brought Pierre back, and he’s served as one of their gunners on the punt team as well as a primary reserve at outside cornerback. Pierre has stepped in a few times this season when CB Donte Jackson has left games due to injury, but Sunday was his first real weighty play since re-joining the Steelers.

His third career interception came in a big spot against a divisional opponent, and it’s always great when players you don’t expect come in and make a big play. Pierre’s been around the Steelers so he knows the team’s culture, and it seems as if he’s someone who’s embraced it and is well-liked by his coaches and teammates.

While he used to be a starter for the Steelers, those days are behind him, and he’s embraced his special teams role and played well when given a chance at cornerback. With Jackson healthy for this week, we probably won’t see much of Pierre on defense against the Eagles, but when called upon, he’s someone Tomlin can trust. He showed why against the Browns.