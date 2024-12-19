Ravens’ Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: WR Rashod Bateman, Three Others Questionable Against Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot to prove this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to snap a four-game losing streak to their top rival. While the Steelers comparatively have some pretty major injury concerns to worry about, the Ravens appear to be mostly healthy.

With the game on Saturday, this is the final injury report for the week complete with game day designations. Questionable means a 50-50 shot at playing, doubtful means they are more likely than not to miss and then a player can be ruled out.

Here is the Ravens’ Week 16 Thursday injury report per the Ravens on X.

We held a walk-through on Thursday, so our report is a practice estimation. pic.twitter.com/bgoF4E6Q1Z — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2024

RAVENS’ WEEK 16 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Nelson Agholor (Concussion) – Questionable

WR Diontae Johnson (NIR — Personal) – Out

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) – Out

WR Rashod Bateman (foot) – Questionable

LIMITED

OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) – Questionable

OG Daniel Faalele (knee) – Questionable

FULL

CB T.J. Tampa (ankle)

OLB Adisa Isaac (hamstring)

S Sanoussi Kane (hamstring)

RB Justice Hill (NIR-Personal)

S Ar’Darius Washington (ankle)

Headlining this list for the Ravens is Rashod Bateman. He had a two-TD game last Sunday against the New York Giants and has been playing pretty well this season. He was limited with an ankle on Wednesday and then failed to practice today with a foot injury. He was reportedly seen with a boot on after practice. John Harbaugh said they will see how he progresses over the next few days.

Bateman has a boot on his foot in locker room. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 19, 2024

Harbaugh also expressed confidence that Agholor clears concussion protocol in time for the game. If one or both aren’t able to play, then the Ravens will be thin at wide receiver, especially because Diontae Johnson is effectively still suspended.

Daniel Faalele was limited all week with a knee injury. He played against the Giants, so he will likely be good to go. If he can’t then they will have to turn to Ben Cleveland or Andrew Vorhees at RG.

Oweh is questionable with an ankle injury, but Isaac was cleared to play as his backup if needed.