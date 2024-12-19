Steelers’ Thursday Week 16 Injury Report: Two Ruled Out, Two More Questionable, Watt Will Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Saturday Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Per the team, WR George Pickens (hamstring) and QB Justin Fields (abdominal) are out and won’t play this weekend. CB Donte Jackson (back) and DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin) are questionable while SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring) is doubtful. EDGE T.J. Watt has no game status and will play.

LB Patrick Queen, LB Elandon Roberts, and DT Cam Heyward, all players who received rest earlier in the week, practiced fully Thursday and will play against the Ravens.

Steelers’ Thursday Injury Report

DNP

QB Justin Fields (abdominal – out)

WR George Pickens (hamstring – out)

Limited

DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin – questionable)

CB Donte Jackson (back – questionable)

SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring – doubtful)

Full

DT Cam Heyward (rest – no game status)

ILB Patrick Queen (rest – no game status)

ILB Elandon Roberts (rest – no game status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (ankle – no game status)

Pickens and Fields sat out Thursday’s session. Elliott, Ogunjobi, and Jackson were limited participants while Watt was listed as working in full.

Watt returned to practice on a limited basis for Wednesday’s walkthrough after sitting out Tuesday’s session. He suffered a low-ankle sprain in the Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. But the team and reports have been optimistic about him playing against the Ravens and he told reporters earlier today his ankle felt good during the week. Off the report, he’ll play barring a pregame setback.

Pickens has missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury suffered the Thursday before the team’s Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Without him, the passing offense has severely suffered, QB Russell Wilson held under 160 passing yards in each of his last two starts. He didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday though reporters spotted him working on the side. With Pickens set to miss his third game, Mike Williams, Calvin Austin III, and Van Jefferson will be the Steelers’ top three receiving options with Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller also seeing action.

Fields was injured mid-game against Philadelphia and didn’t work during Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions. Officially ruled out, Pittsburgh won’t be able to utilize his rushing ability for short-yardage situations and specific packages. Kyle Allen will be the Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback, appearing in one game this season.

Elliott and Ogunjobi missed the Eagles game with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively. Elliott failed to practice Tuesday or Wednesday while Ogunjobi was limited in both sessions. If Elliott can’t play, Damontae Kazee figures to get another start while Minkah Fitzpatrick sees more snaps near the line of scrimmage. Ogunjobi would be replaced by Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk in base while Montravius Adams would see more reps in sub-packages.

Should Jackson sit out, James Pierre will likely replace him. Cory Trice Jr. figures to get a helmet for the first time since coming off injured reserve two weeks ago with his hamstring injury. Whatever snaps he logs would be his first since Week 3.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.