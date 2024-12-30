Pat Freiermuth Could Become Steelers Receptions Leader – Why That’d Be A Unique Feat

Last year, we noted the potential rarity of RB Jaylen Warren finishing with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lead in receptions. Ultimately, he fell two catches shy of first place, 61 to George Pickens’ 63. This year, another rarity could occur with TE Pat Freiermuth looking to grab first place.

Entering Week 18, Freiermuth is second on the team with 57 grabs. Despite missing three games, WR George Pickens remains on top with 58. If Freiermuth can tie or capture first place following the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, he’ll be one of just a handful of tight ends to ever lead the Steelers in receptions.

He’d be the first in more than a decade. The last to do it was Heath Miller and his 71 in 2012, nudging out a still-young Antonio Brown. Beyond him, it’s a short list of names and instances of Steelers who have done it. Below is the list since 1945.

Steelers TEs To Lead Team In Receptions

Year Player – Receptions 2012 Heath Miller – 71 1993 Eric Green – 63 1966 John Hilton – 46 1957 Jack McClairen – 46 1953 Elbie Nickel – 62 1952 Elbie Nickel – 55

Obviously, had Pickens stayed healthy, Freiermuth wouldn’t be anywhere near the team lead. But Freiermuth has also done well to stay healthy throughout the season after suffering multiple concussions early in his career and chest and hamstring injuries last season.

His numbers haven’t been as gaudy as some expected, especially after his contract extension. Before the year began, we speculated if Pat Freiermuth could set the Steelers’ single-season reception record for a tight end, established by Miller’s 76 in 2009. He’ll fall well short of that mark.

But his numbers are in line with what he’s done previously in his career. Freiermuth has nearly as many touchdowns this year as he did as a rookie, seven in 2021 compared to six in 2024, and has his second-most yards, his 568 only trailing his 732 in 2022. With a decent game against the Bengals this weekend, he should crack 600.

Playing Cincinnati has produced some of Freiermuth’s best games. In seven career games, he’s caught 35 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns, including a 100-yard performance in 2023. For as run-heavy as Pittsburgh has been this year, opportunities haven’t always been there for Freiermuth. If there’s one complaint, the team hasn’t used him downfield enough. His 6.1 ADOT is the second lowest of his career, down from 6.6 last year and 8.3 as a sophomore. But that’s a scheme-related issue more than it’s any of his own doing.

Overall, it’s been a fine season for Freiermuth. And he could end it on a unique note.