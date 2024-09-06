Report: Steelers Sign TE Pat Freiermuth To Four-Year Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed TE Pat Freiermuth to a long-term deal, securing his place with the team for the next several seasons. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it’s a four-year, $48.4 million extension.

The #Steelers and TE Pat Freiermuth agreed to terms on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension, per @AthletesFirst. Freiermuth is still only 25 and now locked up in Pittsburgh for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/QGzoC9m9Zv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2024

Freiermuth, still just 25 years old, was expected to receive an extension, though his injury-riddled 2023 season complicated things a little bit. His deal occurred later than some anticipated but was inked before the Steelers’ self-imposed deadline of the regular season start.

Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, $23.38 million of that is guaranteed. Dulac lists the contract as part of his total deal, including 2024, the reason for him labelling it as a five-year deal for a different dollar amount.

Steelers sign TE Pat Freiermuth to 5-year, $49.88 million contract with $23.38 million guaranteed, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 6, 2024

The team’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Freiermuth has proven to be a sure-handed and steady receiver. He became the second tight end in NFL history to catch at least 60 passes in each of his first two seasons, joining the Philadelphia Eagles Keith Jackson.

One of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets as a rookie, Freiermuth caught 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2022, the Steelers wisely utilized him downfield more often. While Freiermuth caught only three more passes his sophomore season, his yards jumped to 732 while his yards per reception spiked by more than three yards.

His 2023 season was a difficult one. Suffering chest and hamstring injuries early in the year, Freiermuth appeared in only 12 games. Also hampered by an ineffective passing game, he ended the year with 32 receptions, 308 yards, and two touchdowns.

For his career, Freiermuth’s recorded 155 receptions for 1,537 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He’s appeared in 44 games and made 26 starts.

Freiermuth joins a tight end market that’s gotten paid the past two offseasons. Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson, Chicago’s Cole Kmet, and Houston’s Dalton Schultz have helped drive up salaries.

New contract in hand, Freiermuth is aiming to have a career year in 2024. Playing in OC Arthur Smith’s tight end-friendly offense should help so long as QB Russell Wilson can feed him the ball over the middle. Freiermuth will also have to work on his in-line blocking for a Steelers team poised to run the ball early and often. He’s shown he can block in space but has always struggled in the box against defensive ends and linebackers.

Freiermuth is the second Steeler to earn a contract extension in the final week before the team’s opener, joining DL Cam Heyward. He signed a three-year, $45 million extension on Tuesday.