My Cause, My Cleats: What Steelers Players Are Representing During Sunday’s Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will be the team’s annual My Cause, My Cleats game, a game each NFL team has that allows players to honor causes near to their heart by representing them on their cleats. It’s a rare moment of creativity for players amidst the NFL’s strict uniform policy, and it’s one week where players can have a little fun with their cleats while representing a good cause.

Teresa Varley of Steelers.com comprised a list of causes Steelers players are representing and why they chose their cause.

For the Steelers this season, a number of players are representing military charities or causes, including Ryan McCollum, Patrick Queen and Darnell Washington. For Washington, it’s something close to his heart, as his older brother Ezekiel is a Marine.

“He’s the one who showed me the ropes and helped me be on the path I have today,” Washington said via Varley. “He showed me a lot. I learned a lot from him. He was always the big brother who kept me on track, told me don’t hang out with that crowd or make sure to lock in on things. He always kept me on the right path. I’m thankful for that.

Calvin Anderson, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Christian Kuntz and Nick Herbig will all be representing their own charitable foundations while TE Pat Freiermuth is once again supporting Reid’s Rebels, the organization he supported last year. It is in honor of Reid Garrant, a former teammate of Freiermuth who passed away of leukemia at just 22 years old.

Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and T.J. Watt will be representing the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“Going to see those kids really had an impact on me,” McCormick told Varley. “We like to think that we go there and have an impact on them. But it definitely impacted me. It was a super cool experience. And I look forward to going back there when I can.”

It’s nice to see so many Steelers representing various causes, spreading charity in the community, and spreading awareness for causes that are important to them. The Steelers will also be representing their 2024 Hall of Honor class on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, so it’s going to be a really lively atmosphere and a good opportunity for the Steelers to get some revenge on the Browns.

Below is a list of the causes each player is representing.

Calvin Anderson – Lanihun-Anderson Foundation

Spencer Anderson – Autism Speaks

Keeanu Benton –United Cerebral Palsy

Beanie Bishop Jr.-WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

Dylan Cook-Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Project

Zach Frazier-UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Pat Freiermuth-Reid’s Rebels

Nick Herbig-HerbieGives

Cameron Heyward-The Heyward House

Alex Highsmith-Highsmith Family Foundation and International Justice Mission

Miles Killebrew-Café Momentum

Christian Kuntz-Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation

Logan Lee-Athletes in Action

Isaiahh Loudermilk-Cancer Bridges

Tyler Matakevich-Show Your Soft Side

Ryan McCollum-Wounded Warriors Project

Mason McCormick-UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Larry Ogunjobi-American Heart Association/Childhood Obesity

Ayo Oyelola-Lives Not Knives

James Pierre-Glimmer of Hope Foundation

Joey Porter Jr.-Jasmine Nyree Day Center/Campus

Patrick Queen-TAPS and Military Appreciation

Elandon Roberts-Healthy Start

Darnell Washington-Military Appreciation

T.J. Watt-UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Payton Wilson-Convoy of Hope