Depot After Dark: Duce Staley Fired, My Cause My Cleats, Pro Bowl Voting

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 27.

Duce Staley Fired

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Duce Staley has been fired from his position as the Carolina Panthers Assistant Head Coach/RBs Coach as the Panthers’ organization cleaned house Monday.

The decisions to move on from #Panthers QBs coach Josh McCown and RBs coach Duce Staley were made by interim coach Chris Tabor and offensive assistant Jim Caldwell, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023

Staley was in his first year with the Panthers after spending the prior two seasons with the Detroit Lions. Carolina also fired HC Frank Reich, making back-to-back seasons they’ve fired their head coach mid-season, doing so with Matt Rhule in 2022. According to Ian Rapoport’s tweet, the decision to fire Staley came from interim head coach Chris Tabor and offensive assistant Jim Caldwell. Tabor had previously served as the Panthers’ special teams coach.

With yesterday’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Panthers fell to 1-10 on the season. Staley will look for another job in 2024. Staley was a running back for the Steelers from 2004 to 2006, winning Super Bowl XL with the team.

My Cause, My Cleats

The NFL is hosting its annual My Cause, My Cleats week for Week 13. A chance for players to wear special cleats during the game, not just warmups, to recognize causes and charities important to them. Monday, Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley outlined the list of players and causes.

NT Montravius Adams will honor Angels’ Place, an organization that supports single mothers.

“As much as it is about the moms, it’s about the kids too,” Adams told Varley. “I want to be a role model for them. I want to give them some hope and belief of things they can achieve in their lives.”

Fellow NT Keeanu Benton is recognizing the fight against Cerebral Palsy. Per Varley:

“My best friend’s brother has cerebral palsy,” said Benton, referring to Sam Coulter who has lived with the disorder most of his life. “That is like my second family. I moved in with them during my junior year of high school. I got a different perspective of disabilities and what they mean.

“He has such an impact on my life and it means a lot to me to wear him on my shoes and go out there and play with him right there.” And TE Pat Freiermuth will honor Reid’s Rebels, a foundation created in memory of Reid Garrant who died of leukemia in 2018 at just 22 years old. “It means everything. In one word, everything,” Paula Garrant, Reid’s mother, told Varley. “I am going to cry…my son Reid played with Pat and his brother, Timmy. My son was a senior when Pat was a freshman. We are from the same hometown, the same school. It just means so much.” You can click below or the link here to find the full list of causes Steelers players will support this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

Pro Bowl Voting

Pro Bowl voting for the 2023 season opened up Monday. Below, you cast your votes and make your picks to send Steelers to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida which will take place on February 4. Fan voting runs through December 29.

Last year, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and OLB T.J. Watt were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Watt is a surefire bet to appear again. It’s hard to know if anyone else will join him, though.

Help send your favorite #Steelers players to the 2024 #ProBowlGames‼️ Vote Now ⤵️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 27, 2023

Burrow Undergoes Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow underwent surgery on his torn wrist ligament today, the team announced.

The comeback starts now. pic.twitter.com/cJ0H1jEnIG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2023

Burrow has already been placed on IR and is expected to be out for the season. The team announcement said that Burrow will be returning to Cincinnati this week to rehab and recover around the team. With Burrow out, Jake Browning is currently starting for Cincinnati. In his first start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browning went 19-26 for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery for next season.