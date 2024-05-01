Depot After Dark: NFL Makes Teams Wait, Heyward Into HOF, Mexico Draft Party

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 30.

NFL Makes Teams Wait

Not directly Steelers related, but some more “inside baseball” in addition to us discovering Pittsburgh likely had Troy Fautanu ranked seventh on their board. As shared on the NFL’s channel, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles called USC QB Caleb Williams to tell him what we already knew. He was their No. 1 pick.

On the call, you can hear Poles tell Williams, “they told me to hold it for five minutes. I told them I’ve been holding it for a month.” Aside from the sorta awkward conversation between the two sides, Poles is saying the league told him not to turn in their card for five minutes even though Chicago knew right away who they were selecting.

That’s to allow the networks time to discuss the No. 1 pick and have some lead-up to its announcement. Something that’s been speculated by many for a while now. So, if you’re wondering why it seemingly takes so long to announce some of these obvious picks, logistics aside (calling in the pick, writing it on the card, turning it in, getting Goodell to the podium), the league does request teams to hold off.

Cam Heyward Enters Hall of Fame

Cam Heyward isn’t in Canton, not yet anyway, but he’s been inducted into the Gwinnett County Hall of Fame.

Born in Pittsburgh, Heyward grew up and played high school ball in Gwinnett County for Peachtree Ridge High School. There, he was a dominant player and was named his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Conference Selection (fun fact: so was future Steelers RB Jonathan Dwyer and P Drew Butler).

It’s been a year of awards for Heyward, named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in February, along with this latest honor.

Grady Brown Football Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Backs Coach Grady Brown will help host a free football camp at Alabama’s Miles College on June 15. Per AL.com, Brown will put on two morning sessions for kids ranging from ages 9-17.

“Presented by Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown, the free camp will feature two sessions. The session for 9- through 12-year-olds will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. CDT, with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m., and breakfast will be available. The session for 13- through 17-year-olds will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with check-in starting at 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available.”

Other NFL players and coaches will attend the event.

Brown has served as the Steelers’ defensive backs coach since 2021 and done a solid job with Pittsburgh’s secondary. And though a small thing, we were surprised not to see Brown on the Pro Day trail once this draft season so it’s good to know he’s doing fine and still with the team. Of course, Pittsburgh didn’t draft a defensive back until their final pick so it ultimately makes sense why Brown didn’t have a big presence this Pro Day cycle.

Monterrey Draft Party

Montage video from the Steelers’ draft party in Monterrey, Mexico. Pittsburgh’s had a heavy presence in Mexico for years and spent past drafts down there. This year, Max Starks, Craig Wolfley, Elandon Roberts, and Larry Ogunjobi attended the event. And plenty of Steelers fans showed up.

The Steelers figure to soon play a game in Mexico, possibly as early as 2025.