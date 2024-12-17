‘It Bothers Me:’ Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Tired Of Losing To Steelers

Though billed as one of football’s best rivalries and games that always end close, Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey wants to break his team’s string of losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Ravens losing eight of their last nine games and facing a season sweep, Humphrey admitted he’s annoyed by the team’s lack of success.

“It bothers me when I found out,” Humphrey said via the team’s YouTube channel, not realizing the recent trend until leading into 2024’s first meeting. “It was surprising. I know the guys in the locker room, we want to win. It’s a rivalry. Eight of the last nine, it’s not a good number. Focus has gotta be at a premium this week. It’s going to take a lot to get that back on our side, but you want to be able to beat your rival.”

Pittsburgh has won the last four matchups, including an 18-16 victory in Week 12. A game that featured a physical and intense first half before calming down over the final 30 minutes. The Steelers held off a late Ravens surge, stopping a two-point conversion that would’ve tied the game.

Beating Baltimore would mark the second-straight season sweep. The Steelers upset the Ravens early last year on a late touchdown pass from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens, burning Humphrey for the score. Resting starters in the rematch, the Ravens fell to the Steelers in the rain, but that defeat comes with a caveat.

Still, Humphrey knows the losing must end. He’s not keeping that message quiet, either.

“I’m talking to the team at some point this week after practice. That’s gotta be the message,” the three-time Pro Bowler said. “I feel like in the past, there’s been a lot more talk about it. Defensive meeting today was a little fiery. Team meeting was a little fiery. It’s just gonna build this week. It’ll get talked about.”

Perhaps the Hard Knocks cameras will show some of that “fiery” meeting next week. Given the rivalry and magnitude of the game, the only two AFC North teams in playoff contention, it figures to receive plenty of attention for next Tuesday’s Hard Knocks that will air one day before the Steelers and Chiefs play on Christmas Day.

Like the Steelers had with plenty of rookies and new faces, Humphrey is making sure those unfamiliar with the rivalry understand how much this game means.

“If you don’t understand, the message will be very clear as the week goes on,” he said.

Pittsburgh’s only blip over the last five seasons came in 2022 when Baltimore picked off QB Mitch Trubisky three times in a two-point win. In four career starts, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has just one win against them, a 2019 victory when Baltimore scraped by Duck Hodges and Mason Rudolph. Since being drafted in 2017, Humphrey is 4-9 against the Steelers. Streaks he and the Ravens would love to end, and one Pittsburgh must continue.