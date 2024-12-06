‘I Had To Pray Against The Steelers:’ Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Nearly ‘Crashed Out’ Against Pittsburgh O-Line

Though Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick were just kids at the height of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens rivalry a decade ago, they brought an old-school flair to Week 11’s win. Turning back the clock, those three players went after the Ravens to the point where football became secondary. Setting the tone was primary. CB Marlon Humphrey was one of their targets, and he reflected on how intense that game got.

“I had to pray against the Steelers,” Humphrey said on his popular Punch Line with Marlon Humphrey podcast Thursday. “Because I was finna crash out. I could not control myself. I could not control myself.”

For those above a certain age, “crash out” means to emotionally do something stupid. That saves anyone who goes to bed before 10 PM a Google search.

Tempers flared in the first half and Humphrey found himself primarily mixing it up with Frazier and Jones. Punching above his weight class, Frazier first went after him early in the game. Jones buried him the next.

Here’s a cut-up of the fun. Flags were thrown on Jones and Humphrey for their skirmish.

“I’ve never had contact with that many o-linemen in my life,” Humphrey said on his show. “Not gonna lie.”

Despite all the festivities, only two players came away with fines from this game. Neither Humphrey nor any of the Steelers’ o-linemen had lighter wallets. Instead, Ravens S Kyle Hamilton and Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick were tagged for taunting and unnecessary roughness, respectively. Hamilton jawed with a Steeler after one play while Fitzpatrick shoved OG Patrick Mekari off the pile following LB Patrick Queen’s forced fumble/recovery.

Hamilton made a quip about the outcome.

“And I got fined,” Hamilton said. “Wild.”

“You a dirty player though,” Humphrey responded sarcastically.

Even from a Steelers’ perspective, Hamilton has a point. Perhaps there was something he said, though it didn’t rise to a penalty, but his actions didn’t appear fine-worthy. A fine for Humphrey or the linemen would’ve made far more sense.

Credit to Humphrey for being willing to rumble with the Steelers’ big uglies. Pittsburgh’s front-five embraced the culture and what this game means. They were an intense bunch in another close victory. Round Two will take place in Week 16. Officials may be quicker to calm things down knowing what’s already taken place.