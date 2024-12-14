Eagles Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are making roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per the team, FB Khari Blasingame has been elevated from the practice squad. Additionally, rookie WR Johnny Wilson (illness) has been downgraded to questionable.

We are elevating FB Khari Blasingame for the game and WR Johnny Wilson (illness) has been downgraded to Questionable. pic.twitter.com/cHYqU9rlrf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2024

Blasingame is far from a household name but one familiar to Steelers’ OC Arthur Smith. Smith was his offensive coordinator in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020. In six NFL seasons, Blasingame has appeared in 67 games with 21 starts. Mostly used as a lead blocker, he has just 13 career receptions and 11 total rushes with zero touchdowns.

He began the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears before being released one week prior to Halloween. The Eagles scooped him up to their practice squad in early December. He’s appeared in two games for the team since, primarily playing on special teams with one tackle. Blasingame has also logged four offensive snaps.

Wilson is a sixth-round pick out of Florida State. Viewed as a receiver/tight end hybrid, he’s appeared in 12 games for Philadelphia this season and made two receptions for 14 yards and one touchdown. His last catch came in Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys. However, he’s seen a fair amount of offensive snaps, including in Week 14’s win over the Carolina Panthers. Wilson failed to catch his only target of the game.

Besides activating Montravius Adams and placing OL Calvin Anderson on IR, the Steelers did not make any elevations prior to the Eagles’ game. Meaning, they did not promote SS Eric Rowe despite SS DeShon Elliott sitting out this game with a hamstring injury. Instead, the Steelers will use who they have on the 53-man roster with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, and Cam Sutton at safety.

The Steelers and Eagles kickoff tomorrow at 4:25 PM/EST for the Battle of the Keystone State. This will mark the first time these two team have met with double-digit wins in series history and the latest the two sides have met in a season since 1970.