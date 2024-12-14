Steelers Place OL Calvin Anderson On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve due to a groin injury, knocking him out for the rest of the regular season. It is the corresponding move to make way for NT Montravius Adams’ addition to the 53-man roster, activated off injured reserve today.

The team announced the move moments ago.

We have placed OL Calvin Anderson on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/XdGVpoSXCD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2024

Anderson popped up with a groin injury late in the week and was listed as limited during Friday’s practice. Pittsburgh designated him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’ll be required to miss the next four games, knocking him out f0r the rest of the regular season. It’s possible he could be designated-to-return for the playoffs where teams receive two additional “to return” slots. They’re also able to roll over any of the eight unused ones from the regular season. So far, Pittsburgh has used up six slots.

A reserve tackle who signed with the Steelers in late September following rookie OT Troy Fautanu’s dislocated kneecap, Anderson dressed in four games for Pittsburgh this year. He logged 11 offensive snaps, most coming in the team’s Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He allowed a sack on his lone snap against the New York Giants in Week 8, briefly replacing starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Calvin Anderson has appeared in 50 career games, making 14 starts. He appeared in five games for the New England Patriots last season but battled illness and injuries. He contracted a serious case of malaria in the summer of 2023 and nearly died from it, spending the start of last season on the NFI list. After returning, he then suffered a heart injury during practice that shut him down for the remainder of the year.

With Anderson on IR, the Steelers have just eight offensive linemen on the 53-man roster. Assuming all dress, that is the minimum required in order for the team to have an additional active player on gameday. Max Scharping figures to get a helmet and dress after spending most of his time with Pittsburgh as a weekly inactive. Spencer Anderson will be the team’s top backup option at right tackle while Broderick Jones could flip sides should something happen to Moore mid-game.