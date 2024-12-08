DeShon Elliott Questions Steelers Flags, Jokes NFL ‘Kind Of Hates Us’

By their standards, the Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed a comfortable win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday. A slow start quickly turned into a 27-7 lead, the Steelers making enough plays late in the game to secure a 27-14 victory and officially eliminate the Browns from playoff contention. Had it not been for a couple of questionable calls by the officials, the Steelers’ win would’ve been even more convincing.

SS DeShon Elliott took notice of which way the flags were flying, making a quip about it at the end of his postgame media session.

“Depending on the flags that happened today, I feel like the league kind of hates us already, man,” he said via the team’s website.

In fairness, Cleveland finished the game with more penalties (nine to six) and penalty yardage (81 to 61) than Pittsburgh, including the very first snap of the game when QB Russell Wilson’s hard count caused DE Myles Garrett to jump offsides. But the ones against the Steelers were questionable.

Wilson was called for intentional grounding that backed the punt team up on fourth down, turning 4th and 4 into 4th and 14. What appeared to be an overthrow or miscommunication was flagged very late as P Corliss Waitman prepared to receive the snap from LS Christian Kuntz. EDGE Alex Highsmith was called for a roughing the passer despite pulling up and trying to avoid hitting QB Jameis Winston.

That came on third down, giving the Browns a fresh set of downs.

Even something as simple as TE David Njoku clearly being touched down after short fourth-down completion required a Mike Tomlin challenge instead of the correct on-field call or replay assist quickly stepping in to clean up the oversight. Tomlin won the challenge, but it delayed what was a routine call.

Elliott also weighed in on the team’s tough upcoming schedule. Not just in team but in layout, playing three games in 11 days beginning with the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

“You gotta line up and play. It’s just gonna show us how good we can be,” he said. “There’s no excuses. Obviously, the league makes the schedule. You can’t do anything about [it].”

After playing the Eagles next Sunday, they’ll travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens the following Saturday. The short week has Pittsburgh playing on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs, a funky Saturday-to-Wednesday turnaround that will throw off the flow of any team.

His point is well-taken. The only thing the Steelers can control is themselves. Right now, they’re looking pretty good. Some even think best in the league. And teams of that caliber don’t lean on crutches or look for excuses.