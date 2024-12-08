Tony Romo Suggests Steelers Are NFL’s Best Team: ‘Really Don’t Have A Weakness’

Winners of seven of their last eight games and getting revenge on their only blip over that span by beating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high and still challenging for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Tony Romo thinks the Steelers might be the best team in the entire league.

“They’re a complete football team,” Romo said in the booth after calling today’s game. “I think they might be the best, top two or three in the league, for sure. In all three phases. Offense, defense, special teams, they don’t really have a weakness. If they stay healthy, Pickens comes back, you’re gonna be fine.”

Tony Romo thinks the Steelers are a complete football team #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/18MazJbivf — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2024

If the Buffalo Bills lose today to the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh’s odds of capturing the No. 1 seed increase. Their schedule still tightens up the rest of the way with three straight tough games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs that should prove to be a key litmus test before the postseason begins.

Perhaps few pundits would pick the Steelers as the true No. 1 team in the league, but Romo’s point is clear. They are a complete team without an obvious weakness in any area now that the offense has proven capable of scoring more than 20 points per game. Defensively, they stop the run, they get after the passer, and they take away the football. Offensively, they can run the ball and hit big plays. And they have the league’s top kicker in Chris Boswell, who made his 11th 50-yarder in Sunday’s win.

Romo thinks the Steelers can hang with anyone. Who closes out victories will dictate the team’s fate.

“Does Russell Wilson make the play or does the other team’s quarterback? And I think this team’s gonna be in every single football game. But you know if it’s close, T.J. Watt has a way of winning football games as well. So I trust the Steelers to come out of this with a winning record,” he said while referencing the team’s next three contests.

Pittsburgh won by multiple possessions today but boasts a 6-3 record in one-score games this year, one of the league’s top marks. Under Mike Tomlin, no team has won close games more frequently than the Steelers, and that could suit them well the rest of the way.