Cory Trice Jr. ‘Itching’ To Make Play Against Patrick Mahomes

All CB Cory Trice Jr. wants for Christmas is a big play against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. In a win, of course. Potentially making his first NFL starter later today, Trice sounded confident no matter what his role, showing no fear in facing the best quarterback of his generation.

“I’m playing on Christmas,” Trice said via 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hatthorn. “I’m playing against Mahomes. I’m itching to make a play against Mahomes. I’m living day by day, making sure I execute the calls whenever it comes.”

Be careful what you wish for. While Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense aren’t the high-flying unit they were at the start of the decade, Trice is still in a difficult spot. Limited experience facing a Hall of Fame head coach/play caller and quarterback. On the other side, the Chiefs will likely go after a player like Trice, testing him early with their speedy wide receiver corps led by rookie Xavier Worthy and veteran Hollywood Brown, the latter’s second game back after an August shoulder injury.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin offered Trice advice.

“He doesn’t have enough of a resume to get over-preoccupied with what Mahomes is doing,” Tomlin said during his weekly press conference. “He needs to focus on his game and his quality of play. His eyes, his techniques, his fundamentals. And I’m sure that he will.”

Still, it’s hard to ignore the other side when it’s a player of Mahomes’ caliber. A chance to go against one of football’s best. Trice saw his first significant NFL action over the weekend, playing 49 defensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens. They were the most in-stadium snaps he has played since his college days at Purdue. His rookie year was wiped out by a torn ACL while his sophomore season has been stalled by a hamstring injury.

In limited action, Trice has made plays, picking off Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix in Week 2. But a rookie like Nix is a far cry from the test Mahomes offers. Confidence, like greed, is good, but there’s a line that can easily be crossed. Trice has to be worried about doing his job and not giving up a big play to Mahomes before focusing on stealing the show on Christmas Day.