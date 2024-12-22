Facing Patrick Mahomes, Mike Tomlin Offers Advice To Cory Trice Jr.

Injuries may open the door for CB Cory Trice Jr. to make his first career start this week. And all he has to do is contend with the greatest quarterback of his generation, Patrick Mahomes. Simple enough, right? Seeing extensive playing time while subbing for the injured Joey Porter Jr. Saturday, Mike Tomlin offered a review – and some advice – for Trice.

“Cory’s done a nice job in practice,” Tomlin told reporters Sunday via the team’s YouTube channel. “And he did a nice job yesterday when given an opportunity to get back on the moving train. And he has done so earlier in the year. And so, I expect more of the same from him in terms of competing against a guy like Mahomes. He better just focus on his fundamentals and his game.”

Trice logged 49 defensive snaps in the Steelers’ loss to the Ravens. James Pierre had already gotten a starting nod with Donte Jackson inactive due to a back injury and Trice was pressed into action once Porter was injured early in the game. While Trice didn’t allow many explosive plays, the Ravens took advantage of his youth. Playing off coverage most of the game, the Ravens threw underneath routes to convert on third down while holding him shallow on one of Lamar Jackson’s three touchdowns.

Tomlin opened the door for Jackson to return from his back injury though sounded less certain about Porter’s status. That could still make Trice the No. 3 corner and backup to begin the game. But as Saturday showed, he’s one play away from stepping into action and being the de facto starter who logs most of the snaps. Jackson has struggled to finish games because of injury, presenting the real chance for Trice to log time.

A veteran like Mahomes and scheme like Kansas City’s will pick on young corners like Trice. But all he can do is focus on his job and his assignment. Worrying about Mahomes’ resume and facing an all-time great isn’t going to help him play cornerback.

“He doesn’t have enough of a resume to get over-preoccupied with what Mahomes is doing,” Tomlin said. “He needs to focus on his game and his quality of play. His eyes, his techniques, his fundamentals. And I’m sure that he will.”

While still dangerous to change the game with one play, Mahomes hasn’t been as potent as year’s past. In fact, his numbers are closer to average. Despite leading the league in passing attempts, he’s thrown for just 23 touchdowns, tossed 11 picks, been sacked at the highest rate of his career and despite still being the all-time leader in ANY/A, ranks just 20th leaguewide this season behind a fading Trevor Lawrence and ayahuasca enthusiast Aaron Rodgers.

No matter what the stats or resume say, Trice will be at his best if he focuses on himself before fretting about anyone else.