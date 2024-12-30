Chris Adamski Sees ‘A Chance’ A Team Trades Steelers For George Pickens With ‘An Offer They Can’t Refuse’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have at least two more games to play, and WR George Pickens needs to be a big part of them in order for the team to have any chance of success. It feels like a year ago that HC Mike Tomlin haughtily chastised reporters for questioning his wide receiver room.

It’s funny, he hasn’t spoken so glowingly about Van Jefferson and company since then. Yet there’s no guarantee that George Pickens has any kind of long-term future with the Steelers, either. In fact, it figures to be one of the central dramas of Western Pennsylvania as he enters his contract year.

Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review wonders if another team might not take that final year off their hands. Indeed, perhaps even a familiar trading partner to which they can add George Pickens among other former Steelers wide receivers.

“The Oakland Raiders came in and [swept him up]”, Adamski said on the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown of Martavis Bryant, whom the Steelers traded for a third-round pick after saying they had no intention of trading him. They later spoke similarly about Chase Claypool before trading him to the Bears years later. And Pickens has a better chance of improving with another team than the others did, I would argue.

“I think there’s a chance that a team like the Raiders—the Raiders actually make a lot of sense—comes in and just makes an offer they can’t refuse”, Adamski said about the Steelers’ willingness to listen to trade offers this offseason. “Or it gets leaked out there in the spring, [and people start calling]. ‘Is George Pickens available’? Just put that flier out there and see if one of those teams makes them a high-draft-pick offer that you almost have to take”.

The panel, which also included Brian Batko and Chris Mueller, then discussed another potential team. Would the Kansas City Chiefs give up a second-round pick for George Pickens? After all, they could be selecting 32nd. They just traded a fourth-round pick for DeAndre Hopkins, and Pickens is obviously in his prime.

It’s not unreasonable to think another team could maximize Pickens in ways the Steelers can’t. It’s not hard to imagine Pickens behaving better on another team that is allowing him to produce more. Yet as the panel also pointed out, it’s not as though Pickens makes all the plays that are in front of him. And it’s not like there hasn’t already been speculation about him wanting out.

There is still a legitimate argument about where Pickens ranks in the leaguewide WR pecking order. And the NFL draft is always churning out ridiculous new young talents who can catch passes. Pickens was on his way to his best statistical season, but a three-game injury derailed that.

How much would other teams value him as a trade commodity come March 2025? The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson last year despite having a need at wide receiver. Trading George Pickens would open an enormous hole and would essentially commit them to rebuilding the entire room. But if they don’t see him as worth top-receiver money or are weary of his attitude and don’t believe their relationship would extend beyond 2025, it’s something well worth considering. Especially if you think him playing out his rookie deal would be a problem.