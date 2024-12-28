Florio Wonders If Steelers And George Pickens Are Headed For ‘Divorce’

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has been stoking the fire of WR George Pickens’ days in Pittsburgh being numbered. After speculating Pickens’ post-game interaction with Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes was an implication of him saying “come get me,” Florio has a new column out Saturday wondering if the two sides are headed for a breakup.

Though not a lengthy article, Florio thinks the divorce could happen in a hurry.

“Whatever happens, Pickens becomes eligible for his second contract after Pittsburgh’s Week 18 game. Due to make only $1.625 million in 2025, Pickens might be looking for a financial reward ASAFP. (He might even want it before the wild-card round.)

He also might want to move on. And the Steelers might be at the point where they’re willing to move on from him.”

To get some of the easy stuff out of the way, Pickens won’t be asking for a new contract between the Cincinnati Bengals’ finale and the Wild Card round. Not only does Pittsburgh not discuss contracts in-season, there’s no way both sides could hammer out a long-term deal over that span while preparing for a playoff game without the 2025 salary cap even officially known.

But the contract could become a sticking point later in the offseason. As Florio notes, CBA rules prevent Pickens from being eligible for an extension until after his third NFL season, the one he’s currently finishing up. The wide receiver market has exploded over the past 12 months and on a small rookie salary, his base pay is just $1.625 million next season, Pickens will want in on that action.

Whether or not Pittsburgh is inclined to pay is an open question. Pickens’ talent isn’t in question and Mike Tomlin has repeatedly expressed his value to the offense. But there’s a difference between that and inking him to a large long-term deal.

Florio added the Steelers’ eye for receiver talent in the draft is enough reason to not feel compelled to sign Pickens’ long-term and take the chance on his volatility and immaturity. Some of that is true but Pittsburgh largely has a new scouting staff and benefitted from having Ben Roethlisberger throwing to them for nearly two decades. And trading Pickens would leave the Steelers needing multiple starting wide receivers. Calvin Austin III has impressed but is ideal as a No. 3 while Roman Wilson’s rookie year has been lost to multiple injuries.

If Pickens doesn’t get paid, he’ll likely make that known and felt. Skipping OTAs and spring workouts and potentially holding into training camp. The Steelers will need to figure out their long-term plans and if that includes Pickens in it. That makes Florio’s point understood, though as usual, it’s hyperbolic and less urgent than he makes it seem.