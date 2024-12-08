‘Maybe You’ll Start Believing Me’: Mike Tomlin Squashes Media Skepticism Of Steelers’ WR Talent

The media has been asking all year about the wide receiver depth for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team itself has maintained confidence in the group throughout the season.

One of the big reasons why people felt like it could be an issue was the idea that if George Pickens was hurt for any length of time, the group would be in big trouble.

Well, they went without Pickens for the first time today and walked out of the stadium with a victory.

Mike Williams, who the team traded for a month ago, was finally involved in the game plan with three receptions for 36 yards, including a 22-yard reception on an important third down late in the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Williams finally being involved.

“It’s what we ‘ve been kind of discovering or rediscovering throughout every component of this process. You guys were asking us about our lack of quote unquote a number two in team development, and the guys made plays,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Whoever we throw the ball to makes plays. The strength of the pack is the pack. We got a bunch of guys that wanna be the reasons why we’re successful and when given an opportunity, I think they continually prove that.

“Whether it’s Scotty Miller or Mike [Williams] or Calvin [Austin] or whoever, Van [Jefferson], we believe in our group. I know I’ve said that to you guys repeatedly. Maybe you’ll start believing me.”

It wasn’t a resounding success in the passing game without Pickens, but they did enough to win. After having 10 different players with receptions in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers had eight players this week against the Browns.

Eight different Steelers players caught passes against the Browns #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/4zWO8UwWwt — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2024

There were only 15 completions for 158 yards through the air, but that included two touchdowns. The leading receiver for the day was actually Miller, who has been inactive a lot this season on game day. It was one of Russell Wilson’s quietest games since joining the Steelers, but he still managed a passer rating of 101.1.

Who is the No. 2 WR? Pat Freiermuth probably fits that description the best, but in terms of actual receivers it has been rotating every week based on matchups. That makes the Steelers very hard to defend as Arthur Smith and Wilson do their best to exploit favorable matchups to put their receivers in winning positions.