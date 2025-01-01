Chase Alert: Cameron Heyward Also Wary Of ‘Really Under The Radar’ Bengals RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive success is predicated on getting to the quarterback and stopping the run. Cameron Heyward is a central figure in both of those areas, and he recognizes the significance of stopping the Cincinnati Bengals’ run game first and foremost Saturday night.

Just two weeks ago, the Steelers allowed Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry to set a Ravens record for most rushing yards in a single game against the Steelers when he went for 162 yards in their 34-17 win over Pittsburgh. The defense responded by holding the Chiefs to just 69 rushing yards last Wednesday, but it didn’t really matter as Patrick Mahomes picked apart the Steelers’ secondary.

During media availability Tuesday following practice, Cameron Heyward was asked about the importance of solid early-down defense against the Bengals.

“I think first and second down are huge,” Heyward said, per Steelers.com. “Chase Brown really goes under the radar. I know he got nicked up but he’s probably going to play, I think. You just look at their team and I think he was at like 900 some yards. He’s had success with them, making the defense just respect the run. And then throwing over top, throwing across the middle, you’ve got Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, who are explosive themselves. If we can’t stop the run, it opens up everything.”

Brown is having a breakout sophomore season. He’s on the cusp of a 1,000-yard rushing season, with 990 yards on the ground as well as 360 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns. The Steelers did a great job slowing Brown down in their first matchup one month ago, outside of a 40-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

The big question for the Bengals is whether Brown will be able to suit up Saturday night. Brown reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain last Saturday against the Denver Broncos. He didn’t return to the game — the injury happened last in the fourth quarter — but the Bengals are still hopeful that he’s able to play against the Steelers in a must-win game.

Regardless of who is the lead back the Steelers need to eliminate the Bengals’ running game. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level, and as Heyward said, star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are explosive and capable of dominating defenses by themselves.

For the Steelers, it’s always been about stopping the run. Doing so puts the defense in advantageous situations on second and third downs, allowing them to dial up aggressive blitzes. Pressuring Joe Burrow and forcing him to make risky throws has been the Steelers’ recipe for success in previous meetings with the Bengals.

It starts with Cameron Heyward up front, and he’s ready for the challenge.