2025 Steelers Pre-Draft Movements – Defensive End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are most of the way through the first part of the offseason leading to the draft. Before we get there, we’re going to take stock of how the roster has evolved over the past several weeks. Position by position, we’ll break down who’s coming and going and what’s next, for those rookies and those already here.

Position: Defensive End

Total Positional Figure: 9

Offseason Additions: 2

Offseason Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Cameron Heyward: Heyward told Father Time he was his daddy last season, earning first-team All-Pro honors. He didn’t miss a beat following his injury-plagued 2023 season, but the calendar stays the same. He is still 35 years old and turns 36 in early May. Even if he continues to play at a high level for a few more years, his playing time will diminish.

Keeanu Benton: After the release of Larry Ogunjobi, Benton is now clearly and decisively the Steelers’ second defensive lineman. But what does that mean, heading into his third season? Nominally a defensive tackle, will he play 3-4 end snaps now? More importantly, will he take that critical jump and turn some of that promise into production?

DeMarvin Leal: This is a pivotal season for DeMarvin Leal, now in the final year of his rookie contract since the Steelers drafted him in the third round in 2022. He had a strong offseason in 2024, but he suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Primarily due to his affordability, the Steelers re-signed Isaiahh Loudermilk. If he plays a lot on defense, their plans likely went awry at some point. But he does contribute on special teams, including a blocked kick last year.

Dean Lowry: The Steelers added Lowry as a veteran defensive lineman last year, and he is under contract for one more year. Injury limited him somewhat in 2024, and he figures to be little more than rotational depth this season.

Logan Lee: A sixth-round pick a year ago, Logan Lee spent his rookie season on the Steelers’ IR list. He suffered an injury in August, and the team chose to shelve him. However, he did get to practice late in the year and is ready to make a run at a roster spot in 2025.

Jacob Slade: Slade spent training camp with the Steelers but had little to show for it despite logging a fair amount of snaps. He spent time on the practice squad during the regular season and remains on the 90-man roster.

Players Added:

Daniel Ekuale: The Steelers seem to be more excited about Ekuale than their fans are. While he is a reliable tackler with experience and some ability, he just isn’t a guy who moves the needle. If they have to rely on him to play a lot of snaps, then something didn’t work out. But he could be an upgrade from players like Loudermilk and Lowry.

Esezi Otomewo: Otomewo doesn’t have much NFL experience, bringing 179 defensive snaps to the Steelers. Basically, they signed him for cheap to add to the room. Don’t expect him to have a guaranteed roster spot or offer a clear upgrade from what they already have.

Players Deleted:

Larry Ogunjobi: After three underwhelming seasons, the Steelers finally decided to release Larry Ogunjobi. He somehow managed a pay bump from the Bills in free agency, before the NFL hit him with a six-game suspension. That’s Sean McDermott’s problem now.

Notes And Draft Outlook:

The Steelers certainly don’t lack for bodies along their defensive line, but what do they have? I’m including Keeanu Benton here only for completeness, and in deference to the fact that true “base” 3-4 play is increasingly rare.

While Cameron Heyward is still plugging along, they need to find not only his running mate, but his successor. Even accepting Benton as an emerging player, he and Heyward can’t play all the snaps. Ideally, a stud defensive lineman who can play up and down the line would be the Steelers’ first-round pick. And there’s a good chance that is not only doable, but likely.