‘We’ll See:’ Bengals HC Zac Taylor Mum On RB Chase Brown’s Status, Injured Bengals OTs

With everything to play for in Week 18, the Cincinnati Bengals hope every player will be at their disposable for their must-win regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, head coach Zac Taylor isn’t fully committing to RB Chase Brown and injured offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims suiting up Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Taylor tried his best to avoid tipping his hand.

“We’ll see where that ends up,” Taylor said via the Bengals’ YouTube channel when asked about Brown’s availability.

Brown reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the Bengals’ victory over the Denver Broncos Saturday. Attempting to slide short of the end zone to keep the clock rolling in a tie game, Brown awkwardly landed and was slow walking off the field. He did not return for overtime. Initial media reports indicated the Bengals were hopeful he could suit up against the Steelers, but he’s unlikely to be near 100 percent and losing an extra day doesn’t help his chances of being ready.

Taylor struck a similar but more optimistic tone on those responsible for blocking for Brown, OTs Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims.

“We’ll see where it goes. Take it day-to-day,” Taylor said of Mims.

The Bengals’ first-round pick out of Georgia, Mims left early in the win over Denver due to a hand injury. Mims had been playing through a broken hand but bowed out in the early going. Replaced by Devin Cochran, a man with one career NFL start, Taylor didn’t commit to who would replace Mims if he can’t make it back for the Pittsburgh game.

Orlando Brown seemingly has a higher chance of playing.

“Him and several guys as this week goes,” Taylor said. “We’ll just make sure they’re ready to go on Saturday.”

After missing Weeks 14-16, Brown gutted out 90 offensive snaps in the overtime victory. After the game, he revealed he played on a broken leg.

Orlando Brown said his fibula, which is fused with his tibia, is broken in two spots. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 29, 2024

Brown struggled in his first meeting against the Steelers earlier this year, including giving up a strip-sack by Nick Herbig that rookie LB Payton Wilson returned for a touchdown. Brown has only played twice since Week 9.

With an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep their postseason dreams alive, the Bengals figure to have Orlando Brown and probably Chase Brown on the field come Saturday. The bigger question could be about their effectiveness. Cincinnati will release its first injury report later today.