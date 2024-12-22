Derrick Henry Sets Ravens Record Against Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens overcame their dubious streak against the Pittsburgh Steelers in blowout fashion. RB Derrick Henry was one of the driving forces for the win and set a rivalry record in the process. According to Brooke Pryor and ESPN Stats and Info, Henry’s 162 rushing yards are the most that a Raven has ever gained against the Steelers.

The previous high in this rivalry against the Steelers was Latavius Murray at the end of the 2021 season and Justin Forsett in 2015. Both players rushed for 150 yards. Murray got it done with just 16 attempts that day, too.

Henry carried the ball just 24 times for 162 yards, including a long of 44. That is good for 6.8 yards per carry. The Steelers entered the week with one of the top rushing defenses in the league. The dam broke late in the game as the Steelers fell behind and Henry helped seal the game.

The game started quickly for Henry with eight carries for 52 yards after just the first two drives. That momentum carried on throughout the rest of the game.

Here is a clip of his 44-yard run at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

In addition to his 162 yards on the ground, Henry had two receptions for 27 yards. He came dangerously close to gaining 200 yards from scrimmage.

The Steelers have dominated the rivalry, and they have also dominated Derrick Henry throughout his career, but both of those trends reversed Saturday.

This was Henry’s fifth career game against the Steelers. Previously, he was 0-4 and the most yards he had rushed for was 75 on two different occasions. He more than doubled that figure today with 162 yards in his first win against the Steelers.

Even earlier this season, the Steelers held Henry to 65 yards on 13 carries. Trailing for almost the entire game and losing in the turnover battle led to the perfect setup for a big game from King Henry, and he delivered.