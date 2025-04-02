Pro Football Focus Outlines ‘Perfect Scenario’ In 2025 NFL Draft For Steelers

Without a second-round pick due to the DK Metcalf trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a bit shorthanded when it comes to draft capital on the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft.
As things stand, the Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in the first round, and the No. 83 overall pick in the third round, giving them just two picks inside the top 100. While GM Omar Khan could maneuver his way around and get back into the second round, chances are the Steelers stand pat and pick when they are on the board.
If they do, Pro Football Focus has a “perfect scenario” for them.
According to PFF’s Max Chadwick, the Steelers’ perfect scenario would be landing Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at No. 21 overall, and then Kentucky DL Deone Walker at No. 83 overall.
“This is admittedly a stretch, as the Steelers would likely have to trade up to acquire Sanders. However, this article’s purpose is to illustrate the perfect scenarios for specific teams, and there is a chance Sanders will fall this far on draft night, albeit a small one,” Chadwick writes. “His 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate over the past two years ranks second to only Bo Nix among FBS quarterbacks. Pittsburgh’s ceiling as a franchise has been capped for nearly a decade because it hasn’t had a franchise quarterback, but the strength of the roster/excellent coaching has kept the team from being bad enough to obtain a top prospect in the draft.
“Sanders falling to No. 21 would be a dream scenario for the Steelers, as he can learn behind Aaron Rodgers, who will presumably sign with Pittsburgh soon.”
Sanders is a player who has had quite a bit of attention around him the last few years, and he’s delivered in a big way. Now, he finds himself set to make the jump to the next level, and with that will come even more attention and pressure. So far in the pre-draft process, there’s been some buzz that he could fall.
In fact, in Dane Brugler’s most recent mock draft for The Athletic, he had Sanders falling to the Steelers at No. 21 back on March 4.
That was nearly a month ago, but things haven’t changed much with Sanders. There have been some reports that he didn’t interview well, and that came after he didn’t participate in drills or testing at the Combine, and didn’t participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl despite accepting an early invite.
But on the field, there’s no denying Sanders’ talent.
In two years at Colorado, Sanders burst onto the scene and put up some impressive numbers. He passed for 6,452 yards with 54 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, completing 71% of his passes. He processes well, is tough as nails in the pocket, and has good mobility to extend plays and make big-time throws down the field.
Accuracy is Sanders’ calling card, as he can put the ball wherever he wants with touch and pace. His toughness in the pocket and ability to stand tall and deliver is huge, too. But working in muddy pockets and being under constant duress have created some negative habits, too, with Sanders drifting in the pocket and bailing early. That’ll have to be cleaned up.
Though there is some baggage that comes with Sanders from a media-attention aspect, he’s revered as a leader coming out of college and was a significant factor in changing the culture at Colorado.
The Steelers landing him at No. 21 without having to trade up would be a home run for Pittsburgh. He brings toughness and leadership, and knows what it takes to be a pro as the son of a Hall of Famer. He would also get the chance to sit and learn from a guy like Aaron Rodgers, presuming he signs with the Steelers soon. That would be a great situation for the Steelers.
After that, landing a guy like Walker in the third round to shore up the defensive line would be a nice addition.
“While Cameron Heyward was the second-highest-graded interior defender this past season, he is 36 years old. Pittsburgh would be wise to invest in the future of the position. The Steelers also could improve at the other defensive end spot, lacking a proven starter there,” Chadwick writes. “Walker is an ideal fit for Pittsburgh’s defense as a 5-technique defensive end in the team’s 3-4 defense. While his junior season wasn’t nearly as dominant as his sophomore year, his 73 pressures since 2023 were the fourth most among all defensive tackles in college football.”
Walker brings great size at 6073, 331 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms. He certainly looks the part, and at times can play the part, too. The Steelers need help along their defensive line, and he’s a player the Steelers have seen up close at the Senior Bowl, so the fit there makes some sense.
Walker also told Steelers Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter that he studies Cameron Heyward’s pass rush, so getting a chance to pair Heyward with Walker for a few years could do wonders for the future of the Steelers’ defensive line.
We’ll see how things shake out come the draft in April and what the haul looks like in the first two days for the Steelers. But in this exercise from PFF, that would be one heck of a haul for the Black and Gold if it played out that way.