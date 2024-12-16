Chad Johnson Sees Silver Lining In Steelers’ Loss

After the Pittsburgh Steelers’ worst performance of the season, you wouldn’t expect a former Cincinnati Bengal to try and pick up the fan base’s spirits. But Chad Johnson sees the value in the Steelers getting a taste of NFL humility, outclassed by the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening. He made the case on Sunday night’s edition of NightCap.

“I think it’s okay,” Johnson told co-host Shannon Sharpe. “And it’s good that Russ [Wilson] had had a game like this. They had a game like this.”

Pittsburgh never led and was dominated in the second half, running just 11 plays across two drives and possessing the ball for 5:50. For perspective, there have been 403 individual team drives this season that have taken longer than that. The Eagles wore the Steelers down with their run game and were highly efficient on third down, finishing 10-of-17. On the other end, Pittsburgh converted just 30 percent on that weighty down, including starting the game 0-for-5.

It’s the first game in a tough three-game stretch for Pittsburgh, now gearing up to take on the Baltimore Ravens on a short week followed by an even quicker turnaround for a Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs where QB Patrick Mahomes is likely to play even with an ankle sprain. Wilson, and the rest of the team, will have to be better in order to avoid a rapid-fire losing streak that’ll cast serious doubt on the Steelers’ chances to contend.

“To see [Wilson] have a game like this is understandable,” Johnson said. “And I wanna say it’s okay. I wanna say it’s okay. Boom. We back to the drawing board. What do we need to do better going forward from here?”

Essentially, a reality check late in the season is better than a reality check in the postseason. Beating up on the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and the husk of teams that play in New Jersey is one thing. The playoffs take things to another level and it’s clear the Steelers have work to do. Health is another factor and getting back WR George Pickens and SS DeShon Elliott sooner than later will be key. But that alone won’t turn these ugly losses into wins.

If Pittsburgh can lits wounds and beat Baltimore on Sunday, the ship is righted. The sky no longer falling. But if the Steelers lose, the division will be up for grabs with the Chiefs coming to town days later. And Johnson’s mentality will go from one of calm to one of concern.