CB Joey Porter Jr. Explains Post-Game Scuffle With Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

For the second matchup in a row between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, a post-game scuffle broke out between a defensive back and a wide receiver.

This time, it was apparently Browns’ WR Jerry Jeudy and Steelers’ CB Joey Porter Jr.

Though there isn’t any video unlike last time on Thursday Night Football between George Pickens and Greg Newsome II, Porter and Jeudy reportedly got into a post-game scuffle, which was something Porter wasn’t even trying to do after the 27-14 win over the Browns to move to 10-3.

Speaking to reporters post-game, Porter said it is what it is, and that the two sides already don’t like each other. In the end, all that matters is the Steelers’ win.

“Yeah, that’s the thing. I wasn’t even trying to have a scuffle with him, but like I already don’t like those guys and they don’t like us, so at the end of the day, it is what it is,” Porter said of the reported post-game scuffle, according to video via the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on Twitter. “We playing football though, you know? And I’m just happy that we got the team win and at the end of the day they lost, we won.”

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on his postgame dust-up with Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy. Guess it’s a family tradition. pic.twitter.com/Qbfgikw4fX — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 8, 2024

As Porter said, at the end of the day all that matters is the Steelers got a win. That moves them to 10-3 on the season and it eliminated the Browns from the playoff picture in the AFC, which was all but a formality at this point considering the Browns were 3-9 entering the matchup.

Though Jeudy had a 35-yard touchdown reception on the day, the matchup between Porter and Jeudy was a quiet one, which is a credit to Porter. Outside of his 35-yard touchdown when Porter wasn’t in coverage, Jeudy finished with four receptions for 29 yards, most of which came in garbage time.

Porter is a physical, feisty player who can talk trash and get under the skin of opponents, just like his father once was. And just over 20 years to the day, too, a Porter got into a dust-up with a Browns player, though this was after the game instead of before. Porter wasn’t ejected like his father was for his 2004 fight with Browns’ RB William Green.

We’ll see if video surfaces of the scuffle between Porter and Jeudy after the game.

For now, though, the Steelers got the win and Porter ultimately got the last word as the Browns can start planning for the offseason, thanks once again to the Black and Gold.