With Win, Steelers Officially Eliminate Browns From Playoff Contention

With their 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially eliminated the Browns from playoff contention. Pittsburgh notched its 10th win while handing Cleveland its 10th loss. Though the Browns’ playoff chances were virtually zero heading into today, the Browns mathematically can’t make the postseason.

The Steelers’ win gives them even greater control of the AFC North and adds to their division lead over the 8-5 Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh’s dominance of Cleveland at home continues. They’ve now won 21-straight home regular season games, their last such loss coming back in 2003. That was a game started by Tim Couch and Tommy Maddox.

Pittsburgh got off to a slow start, but NT Keeanu Benton’s interception helped turn the tide in the Steelers’ favor. QB Russell Wilson threw two touchdowns, one to TE Pat Freiermuth and another to WR Van Jefferson, while RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for over 100 total yards from scrimmage. Defensively, Pittsburgh picked off a pair of QB Jameis Winston passes while the Steelers won the turnover battle 3-1.

Cleveland made the playoffs last season but was bounced in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans. Expectations were high for the team entering 2024 under the belief the Browns would have a top defense with hope that QB Deshaun Watson would improve. But Watson continued to be a mess before tearing his Achilles midway through the year while the defense has underachieved.

Since re-entering the league in 1999, the Browns have only made the playoffs three times. They’re going to finish with another losing season and will likely wind up in last place in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles next Sunday while Cleveland will host the Kansas City Chiefs.