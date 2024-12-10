Cameron Heyward’s Play ‘Business As Usual’ For Steelers, Mike Tomlin Says

Following a difficult 2023 season hindered by a groin injury that required one in-season and another post-season surgery, Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward has come back with a vengeance in 2024.

Heyward, who is in his 14th NFL season, is dominating week after week at a rather demanding position for a 35-year-old player.

So far this season, Heyward has 8.0 sacks, has gotten his hands on a number of passes at the line of scrimmage to disrupt throwing lanes, and is on pace for a career-high in pressures. He’s firmly on the path to another Pro Bowl nod and should get a first-team All-Pro selection, not to mention potentially being in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday during his weekly press conference, Tomlin stated that when Heyward is healthy, his play matches what he’s showing this season.

“I just think it’s business as usual to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “When Cam’s healthy, he plays the way he plays right now.”

That is spot-on from Tomlin.

Even with all of the questions from the outside regarding Cameron Heyward’s age and potential productivity not only this season but moving forward after landing a two-year extension before the start of the season, there wasn’t much doubt from the organization.

And rightfully so.

When Heyward is healthy, he’s consistently one of the best defensive linemen in football. Year after year he controls the line of scrimmage in the run game and finds a way to get to the quarterback for pressures and sacks. Outside of last season, Heyward was on a run of two straight 10-sack seasons, doing so at age 32 and 33, which typically isn’t an age in which defensive lineman add to their game.

But late in his career, Heyward’s power continues to be a calling card, and he continues to dominate in the trenches. It might not be a surprise to the Steelers, and it might just be business as usual, but it certainly is appreciated. Heyward continues to be one heck of a player as he strengthens his Hall of Fame resume while also putting the Steelers back into contention for a Lombardi Trophy.