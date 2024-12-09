Steelers’ Cam Heyward Leaps To Pro Bowl Vote Lead

Coming off a two-sack performance again proving that he’s far from the end of his NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward has taken the NFL lead in Pro Bowl votes among all defensive tackles. In the league’s updated fan voting list, Heyward jumped from 4th to 1st in voting across the entire NFL while obviously capturing the AFC lead in the process.

It’s the most notable change to the Pro Bowl voting standings since the initial list was released last week.

Heyward is second on the team in sacks and now only narrowly trails T.J. Watt’s 9.5. He’s having a historic season for his age. His eight sacks are the second-most ever by a DT age 35 or older in NFL history, now only trailing Chicago Bears Hall of Famers Steve McMichael’s 10.5 set in 1992.

Strong safety DeShon Elliott also jumped up three spots league-wide, though he is 10th overall. Across both conferences, here’s the updated top-ten list from last week. Credit to Ross McCorkle for putting these lists together.

– DT Cameron Heyward: 1st (+3)

– K Chris Boswell: 1st

– OLB T.J. Watt: 1st

– ST Miles Killebrew: 2nd

– CB Donte Jackson: 4th (-1)

– LS Christian Kuntz: 4th

– C Zach Frazier: 6th

– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.: 7th (-1)

– FS Minkah Fitzpatrick: 9th (-1)

– SS DeShon Elliott: 7th (+3)

– WR George Pickens: 7th

– RB Najee Harris: 10th (New)

– P Corliss Waitman: Unranked (Prev. 10th)

–Ret. Spec Calvin Austin III: Unranked (Prev. 8th)

Boswell remains the NFL’s best kicker and made his 11th field goal from 50-plus yards in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. He is on track to set the NFL record for most field goals made in a single season. Watt is having another strong season, though not quite as gaudy as the season’s past. He has 9.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. Both figures lead the Steelers, while the latter leads the league.

Here is where each player stands among the AFC. Heyward, Boswell, Watt, and special teamer Miles Killebrew sit in first place.

– DT Cameron Heyward: 1st

– K Chris Boswell: 1st

– OLB T.J. Watt: 1st

– ST Miles Killebrew: 1st

– LS Christian Kuntz: 2nd

– CB Donte Jackson: 3rd

– FS Minkah Fitzpatrick: 3rd

– WR George Pickens: 3rd

– C Zach Frazier: 4th

– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.: 4th

– SS DeShon Elliott: 4th

– RB Najee Harris: 4th

The top vote-getter is Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson followed by Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry. The Steelers will face off against Barkley on Sunday, while they play the rematch against the Ravens the following Saturday.

Voting ends two days before Christmas, with Pro Bowl rosters announced sometime in early January. For the 2023-2024 season, they were announced on Jan. 3. The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place in February in Orlando. Hopefully, the Steelers have other plans that will prevent them from attending.