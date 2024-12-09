Browns’ Wyatt Teller Responds To Wife Feeling ‘Attacked’ By Steelers Fans: ‘Gotta Understand It’s Hostile Out There’

After the Cleveland Browns left Pittsburgh with another regular season loss, their 21st consecutive defeat, the wife of Cleveland OG Wyatt Teller took to social media to share her negative experience with Steelers Nation. Carly Teller tweeted and posted on Instagram that she “never felt so attacked” by fans before and disrespected by those in attendance.

Responding to her social media posts on Monday, Wyatt Teller seemed to downplay the concern she showed.

“So long as they don’t put their hands on a woman or crazy expose themselves or spit on my wife, you can say whatever you want,” he said via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You have to understand when you’re in a hostile environment like that what you’re going to get.”

#Browns Wyatt Teller on his wife Carly posting on X that #Steelers fans were “blatantly disrespectful” to her and other #Browns wives and GFs: pic.twitter.com/Gspk5cMvdr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 9, 2024

Say hello to sleeping on the couch tonight, Mr. Teller.

But his point is well-taken. While we don’t know specifically what Carly Teller’s issues with the fanbase were, she’s made no specific allegations beyond fans screaming and yelling. If there was anything that clearly crossed the line, it likely would’ve been known by now. Either from Mrs. Teller or her husband in response to today’s question.

It seems the issue was just the general vibe of an intense rivalry fueled by a lot of hate. Steelers fans don’t like Browns fans and vice versa. When Pittsburgh’s wives traveled to Cleveland two weeks ago, they probably received the same icy welcome that went beyond the snow.

“I pray our fans are a little better but I know the Dawg Pound can get a little rowdy,” Wyatt Teller said. “I’m not naïve to the fact that this rivalry goes so far back. You gotta understand it’s hostile out there.”

Ultimately, it sounds like Carly Teller got the full Steelers-Browns experience that probably isn’t fun to sit through. But one typical and expected for an AFC North football game. With Teller under contract another season, she’ll have to keep that in mind when Cleveland returns to Pittsburgh sometime in 2025.