‘Never Felt So Attacked:’ Wife Of Browns OG Wyatt Teller Tweets Steelers Fans Were ‘Blatantly Disrespectful’ To Her

Carly Teller, wife of Cleveland Browns OG Wyatt Teller, took to X/Twitter shortly after her team’s 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium to describe her negative experience during the game.

“The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls,” she tweeted. “I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior.”

On Instagram, she offered more detail of her experience, sending out this photo and caption on her IG Story.

“When you’re just trying to have a drink and watch your husbands at work but surrounded by Steelers fans who are screaming at them and you the entire time,” she captioned a photo shared by Reagan Thornhill, wife of Browns safety Juan Thornhill.

It’s not clear what fans said or if anything else happened during the game. Fans did break out into a “Cleveland sucks” chant late in the game, something DE Myles Garrett wasn’t amused with, but that would make for the tamest thing that could happen at a Steelers-Browns game.

An emotional rivalry built on hate more than mutual respect, Steelers-Browns games always bring out the loudest smack talk from both sides. Cleveland fans got their fill while watching the Browns win at home in Week 12 while the Steelers saved face today with a double-digit win. It marked Pittsburgh’s 21st-straight regular-season home win over Cleveland. To put that in perspective, the last time the Browns won such a game in Pittsburgh, Wyatt Teller was 9 years old.

After being drafted by Buffalo in 2015, Teller has started for Cleveland the past six seasons. A talented guard making up a great duo with Joel Bitonio. Teller missed a month of the season due to a knee injury but returned in late October. He’s signed through 2025 with a contract that voids after next season, meaning he should be back for at least one more game in Pittsburgh.

Without video evidence or any other verification, it’s impossible to know the validity of Carly Teller’s claims. Steelers fans, like any fan base, are capable of crossing lines, especially when sports rivalries and alcohol are involved. But any taunts may have been directed more generally than at her specifically, and the same can probably be said about Steelers wives when they travel to hostile places like the Dawg Pound.