Browns Sign Kadarius Toney To Active Roster, Make Series Of Roster Moves Ahead Of Steelers Game

Ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns signed WRs Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods to their active roster from the practice squad, the team announced today. The Browns also placed OT Jedrick Wills and DT Maurice Hurst II on injured reserve to create space on the roster. Both Wills and Hurst had previously been ruled out against the Steelers. Additionally, Cleveland elevated DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster as well as WR James Proche, while CB Myles Harden was downgraded from questionable to out for tomorrow’s game.

Toney, a former first-round pick by the New York Giants who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, has appeared in two games with the Browns this season. He has two carries for -4 yards and no receptions on one target after signing with Cleveland’s practice squad ahead of the season. Woods was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2022 and has eight receptions for 88 yards this season, including three for 43 yards in Week 13 for the Browns. With WR Cedric Tillman ruled out due to a concussion he suffered in Week 12 against the Steelers, the Browns are adding receiver help.

McGill’s elevation will help replace Hurst, who appeared in eight games this season for the Browns. He’s an important piece in the middle of their defense, and without him, the Browns will likely rely more on Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson. McGill will be a depth piece along with Jowon Briggs.

Proche has experience with the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He’s appeared in 14 games with the Browns, including four this season, and he has one catch for three yards.

Wills’ placement on IR will essentially end what turned out to be a disappointing season for him. He appeared in five games with just four starts and missed Cleveland’s Week 12 game against the Steelers. With the Browns’ playoff hopes dashed, they’ll get a look at players like Woods and Toney to evaluate for the future in the home stretch of the season, and that will begin against the Steelers tomorrow.