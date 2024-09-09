Rapoport: Browns Signing WR Kadarius Toney

The Cleveland Browns are boosting their wide receiver room, signing former first-round pick Kadarius Toney, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is signing with the #Browns, giving Cleveland another playmaker. He also visited the #Seahawks, and had others lined up. But for long- and short-term, Toney lands in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/PMaWMCOWqe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

Per Rapoport, Toney will begin on the practice squad and potentially be elevated or signed to the 53-man roster at a later point. It’s a common approach teams take with veterans under the league’s expanded practice squad flexibility.

A talented player with off-the-field concerns, Toney was released by the Kansas City Chiefs late last month after spending 1.5 seasons with the team. Taken 20th overall by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney was traded to the Chiefs mid-way through the 2022 season.

While he’s flashed in spurts, his career has been inconsistent, and Toney’s failed to live up to his first-round billing. As a rookie, he caught 39 passes for 420 yards with the Giants. But he quickly wore out his welcome and struggled to stay healthy. In October of 2022, he was dealt to the Chiefs for a third and sixth-round pick. He helped bring Kansas City home a Super Bowl, returning a punt 65 yards to set up a touchdown to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. He also caught a 5-yard score.

In 2023, he played a bit role in the offense, catching only 27 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. Toney was inactive for the duration of the team’s playoff run. Despite being listed as injured, Toney went on Instagram to indicate the Chiefs simply were refusing to play him.

“I’m not hurt,” he said in the video.

Toney later disputed the context, saying it was directed at New York Giants fans.

Toney was carried on the roster this offseason but failed to make the 53-man roster, losing out to first-round rookie WR Xavier Worthy and the re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Cleveland is looking to bolster its passing game after a listless performance Sunday when it scored 17 points in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. QB Deshaun Watson threw for well under 200 yards, while their “leading” receiver TE David Njoku finished with 44. He also suffered a high ankle sprain that could keep him out for weeks. The Browns also recently waived former third-round pick WR David Bell after a failed stint with the team.

The Steelers play the Browns in Weeks 12 and 14.