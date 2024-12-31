Bengals’ Tuesday Week 18 Injury Report: Chase Brown Misses Practice, Joe Burrow Limited

Looking to keep their playoff hopes alive and potentially punch their ticket into the AFC playoffs in the final week of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals will do so limping into their regular-season finale in AFC North play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though none of the big names like Joe Burrow or Tee Higgins is dealing with anything major, the Bengals are dealing with some key injuries while preparing for a trip to Pittsburgh.

Running back Chase Brown is working through an ankle injury suffered on a slide late in the Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos. Though he has a shot to play, it was an ugly-looking injury.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard and tight end Tanner Hudson are banged up, too and missed the game against the Broncos. Cincinnati also saw another five players enter that game with a questionable injury designation as its Week 17 injury report was a lengthy one.

On Tuesday, Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison of The Athletic released the first Week 18 injury report ahead of the matchup with the Steelers, and like Week 17, it was a lengthy one.

BENGALS’ TUESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

RB Chase Brown (ankle)

OT Devin Cochran (NIR — Personal)

DE Sam Hubbard (knee)

TE Drew Sample (groin)

LIMITED

TE Tanner Hudson (knee)

WR Charlie Jones (groin)

OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand)

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula)

QB Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee)

WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee)

DT Kris Jenkins Jr. (knee)

FULL

DT McKinnley Jackson (wrist)

Orlando Brown Jr. made his return to the lineup in Week 17 against Denver and revealed he’s actually playing on a broken leg, which is rather remarkable. The Bengals limited him last week, and that appears unlikely to change this week as the Bengals monitor him and prepare him for game days.

Burrow and Higgins are coming off dominant performances against the Broncos and are just doing maintenance stuff at this point. Tanner Hudson missed the Week 17 matchup, leading to a big performance from backup tight end Mike Gesicki, so the Bengals won’t rush back Hudson at this point.

Chase Brown is the one to watch. He’s emerged as the true No. 1 back in Cincinnati and has been a vital cog offensively as the Bengals have gotten back into the playoff picture. If he can’t go on Saturday night, the Bengals will turn to Khalil Herbert, who was acquired via trade at the trade deadline from the Chicago Bears.