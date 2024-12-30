Rapoport: Bengals RB Chase Brown’s Ankle Injury ‘Not Significant,’ Has Chance To Play Saturday

Late in Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos needing a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture, the Cincinnati Bengals made a curious decision. With under two minutes to go they had running back Chase Brown slide down inside the 5-yard line in a 17-17 game to keep the clock running.

In the process, Brown injured his ankle, putting his status in question for the Bengals’ regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But on Monday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that the ankle injury Brown suffered is not a significant one and that he has a chance to play Saturday night against the Steelers.

“My understanding is not a significant injury. Actually does have a chance, does have a chance to come back this week and play in the game Cincinnati absolutely must have,” Rapoport said of Brown’s ankle injury, according to video via NFL Network. “They also gotta get a little bit of help.”

From @GMFB: A look at some key injuries, focusing on #Eagles QB Kenny Pickett (broken ribs), #Bengals RB Chase Brown (sprained ankle), and #Vikings RB Aaron Jones (quad contusion). pic.twitter.com/TiSX0OomaH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024

Sitting at 8-8 on the season, third in the AFC North and just on the outside looking in on the final AFC Wild Card spot, potentially having Brown — who has been a huge catalyst for the Bengals as of late — would be huge for Cincinnati.

The decision to have Chase Brown slide down late in the game, and in that spot, was questionable from head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals, and it was very unfortunate to see the second-year running back get injured. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound serious, which is great for all parties involved.

If he can make it back for Saturday night against the Steelers, that would be a big boost for Cincinnati, which has seen Brown emerge in the second half of the season as a legitimate No. 1 running back.

Since Nov. 3, Brown has been a workhorse for the Bengals. That day, Brown runs for 120 yards and a score against the Las Vegas Raiders, taking over the top job for Cincinnati. Dating back to that matchup against the Raiders, Brown has rushed for 631 of his 990 yards in the last two months and has found the end zone three times on the ground.

The last time Brown and the Bengals met the Steelers in Week 13, Brown rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries and added three receptions for 30 yards in a 44-38 loss. Brown had a 40-yard run in the game, setting up his 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

If Brown is unable to go Saturday, veteran Khalil Herbert — acquired at the trade deadline from Chicago — would be Cincinnati’s top RB option. In place of Brown in the 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos, Herbert rushed four times for 23 yards.