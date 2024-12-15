2024 Week 15 Steelers Vs. Eagles Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are traveling across the state to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are among the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment, but history is firmly on the side of the Eagles in this matchup. On the road, the Steelers haven’t won in Philadelphia since 1965. That is 10-straight wins for the Eagles at home and they are riding a nine-game streak into this game for the season.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has a perfect record against the Eagles in his career. Which piece of history will prove stronger for today’s game?

The Steelers are without WR George Pickens, S DeShon Elliott and DL Larry Ogunjobi. That is three pretty significant starters while the Eagles are basically in perfect health. The Eagles will be contending with themselves a bit as recent drama in the passing game could lead them to pass the ball a bit more than normal.

The Eagles run the ball more than any team in the league and pass less than any team in the league. A deviation from what works could end up playing right into the Steelers’ hands as they work out the kinks in their new game plan.

