2024 Week 15 Steelers Vs. Eagles Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

It was looking like another blowout for the Philadelphia Eagles while hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they scratched and clawed their way back during the second quarter to make it a four-point game entering halftime. The Eagles will get the ball back after the break, but the score is 17-13. The Steelers made sure it remains a game after an ugly first 20 minutes.

A couple turnovers kept it from getting too out of hand and some late sacks helped the Steelers make the game competitive.

Saquon Barkley has been held out after a brief stint in the blue tent. He has his helmet, but he didn’t return after the injury. We will see if the Eagles play it safe. That would be a big development for the rest of the game if he ends up ruled out.

START OF 3RD QUARTER

1st and 10, Saquon Barkley back in the game and up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Jalen Hurts kept it for 9 yards.

1st and 10, Barkley off left end for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Hurts complete to Smith for 8 yards with James Pierre in coverage. Donte Jackson was ruled out for the game, so they might pick on Pierre a bit.

1st and 10, offensive pass interference called on Devonta Smith to wipe out the 12-yard gain by Grant Calcaterra. 1st and 20, incomplete with holding called on Devonta Smith. That penalty was declined. 2nd and 20, Hurts complete to Smith for 20 yards to convert. They probably should have accepted that penalty.

1st and 10, Hurts kept it for no gain off the right end. 2nd and 10, Hurts complete to Smith for 4 yards. 3rd and 6, Hurts complete to Smith for 4 yards. Will they go for it on 4th and 2?