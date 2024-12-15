Steelers Vs. Eagles 2024 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
Kickoff: 4:25 PM/ET, Dec. 15, 2024
Site: Lincoln Financial Field (67,594) • Philadelphia, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (regional)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Eagles -5.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games.
Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh are 6-13 SU in their last 19 games against Philadelphia.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in December.
Philadelphia are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games.
Philadelphia are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Philadelphia are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.
Philadelphia are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Philadelphia are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Philadelphia are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 17 games played in December.
The total has gone OVER in 11 of Philadelphia’s last 14 games played in week 15.
Steelers Injuries:
WR George Pickens (hamstring) – Out
S DeShon Elliott (hamstring) – Out
DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) – Out
T Calvin Anderson (groin/IR) – Out
Eagles Injuries:
WR Britain Covey (neck) – Out
WR Johnny Wilson (illness) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_dec_15_2024_at_philadelphia-eagles_weekly_release
Flipcard:
steelers-eagles-week-15-flipcard
Game Capsule:
pit-phi-week-15-capsule-2024