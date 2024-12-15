Steelers Vs. Eagles 2024 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)

Kickoff: 4:25 PM/ET, Dec. 15, 2024

Site: Lincoln Financial Field (67,594) • Philadelphia, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

🚨Most of Yinz will get to see Steelers versus Eagles on Sunday. 👍 Week 15 TV coverage map for FOX Sports per @506sports #Steelers #NFL #HereWeGo https://t.co/3cSM5s2mu3 pic.twitter.com/bEQIJMN2kM — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 11, 2024

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Eagles -5.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games.

Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh are 6-13 SU in their last 19 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in December.

Philadelphia are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games.

Philadelphia are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Philadelphia are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Philadelphia are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 17 games played in December.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Philadelphia’s last 14 games played in week 15.

Steelers Injuries:

WR George Pickens (hamstring) – Out

S DeShon Elliott (hamstring) – Out

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) – Out

T Calvin Anderson (groin/IR) – Out

Eagles Injuries:

WR Britain Covey (neck) – Out

WR Johnny Wilson (illness) – Questionable

Weather:

PHILADELPHIA WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_dec_15_2024_at_philadelphia-eagles_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-eagles-week-15-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-phi-week-15-capsule-2024