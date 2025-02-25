Depot After Dark: Team Wants To Ban Tush Push, First Steelers Cruise, Former Steelers OL Coach Joins Broncos

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

TEAM WANTS TO BAN TUSH PUSH

The Philadelphia Eagles are the 2024 Super Bowl champions. Part of that is because their roster was expertly built. However, they also mastered the “Tush Push,” their version of the quarterback sneak. It involves the quarterback being pushed forward from behind. The play seems to almost always work, and because of that, the Green Bay Packers want it banned.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on Twitter that the Packers are the team that submitted a proposal to the NFL’s competition committee to ban the “Tush Push.” It remains to be seen if the motion will pass. It’s a divisive topic, and it’s unclear what the committee will decide.

FIRST STEELERS CRUISE

The Steelers’ season is over, and unfortunately, there’s a long offseason ahead. It’s going to be a few months before fans can get an up close and personal look at the team. Training camp will mark the next time many fans can seriously interact with the team. However, next year, there might be a cool opportunity for some fans to meet Steelers legends.

According to news station WPXI on Twitter, on May 19, 2026, the first Steelers cruise will embark. The event will span over six days and five nights. It will also include several fun activities with Steelers legends. It sounds awesome, and hopefully, many fans will get to enjoy it.

FORMER STEELERS OL COACH JOINS BRONCOS

At this point, it seems clear that Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer is going to remain with the team. That might frustrate some fans, especially because of how much the Steelers’ offensive line has struggled over his tenure. Since Mike Munchak left, they’ve struggled to solidify that position on their staff. They’ve gone through multiple coaches. Now, one former assistant has joined a new team.

According to Mike Klis of 9News on Twitter, former Steelers assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan has joined the Denver Broncos. He was with Pittsburgh in 2021, leaving in 2022 to go to the Chicago Bears. He’s been there since then, getting let go this offseason. Now, he’ll get a chance to be an assistant again with the Broncos.