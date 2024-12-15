Steelers Vs. Eagles Prediction

As we’ve done in the past, below are the keys and my prediction of the Pittsburgh Steelers winning (or losing) today’s game. Three things that need to happen for them to end up on the right side of the score and vice versa in their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

My Steelers’ prediction is at the bottom.

The Steelers Will Win If…

1. Pittsburgh Gets Off To An Even Lukewarm Start

If the Eagles have a weakness, it’s terribly slow starts. Philadelphia has scored just 17 first quarter points this season, a number that’s hard to even believe is real. Pittsburgh’s known for their sluggish demeanor but comparatively, they look like The Greatest Show On Turf. The Steelers have 45 first quarter points this year.

Jumping out to a quick lead can rattle an Eagles’ team on a nine-game winning streak. Just as importantly, it can quiet a raucous Philly crowd. I’m reminded of Pittsburgh’s 2004 win over Philadelphia, though that one came at Heinz Field. The Steelers found the end zone on their first three drives, taking a commanding 21-0 lead in a 27-3 victory that got the Eagles frustrated on the field and on the sideline.

2. Defense Wraps And Rallies

There’s no secret to slow down RB Saquon Barkley. It’s an 11-man job needing to focus on fundamentals. Here, wrap up and rally to the football. Wouldn’t worry about going for the punch out here. Just get hats to the ball, wrap Barkley up and additional defenders go low to grab his legs and prevent him from churning the pile forward.

He’s going to make some plays. Preventing the 40-yard run or him having consistent success and controlling the pace of the game will be the Steelers’ key. If they do that, they have a shot.

3. Special Teams Gains The Edge

I know I mention special teams virtually every week. But it’s proven critical to the Steelers’ success. Chris Boswell remains excellent but the overall strength of the unit has been shakier in recent weeks, especially in kick/punt coverage. If Pittsburgh is going to win the game, they’ll have to close the gap through special teams. No mistakes, no penalties that hurt field position, and create some splash, too.

That’s an equalizer against an Eagles’ offense and defense that’s stronger, especially given the Steelers’ injuries.

The Steelers Will Lose If…

1. Focus On Barkley Opens Up WR A.J. Brown

Solving Barkley is only one-half of the equation. The Eagles’ roster is deeper than that. Assuming the Steelers’ plan is to stop the run, it could leave the secondary on an island against Brown. A man who has dominated Pittsburgh in his two career matchups, including a three-touchdown performance against them in 2022.

The Eagles use an effective RPO game to hit Brown over the middle on glance routes along with 15-yard digs to get him going in space. Of course, he’s a downfield machine, too.

2. Eagles’ Corners Restrict Steelers Airspace

No George Pickens could mean lots of pain for the Steelers’ passing game. Philadelphia has a good mix of veteran corners like Darius Slay and young bucks in rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. All three are playing well to pair with veteran and physical safeties.

Philly has good answers in coverage and match routes instead of spot dropping to areas. Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio will make life tough on Russell Wilson who will be without his favorite target.

3. Arthur Smith, Teryl Austin Can’t Scheme Their Way To Results

With Pittsburgh at a roster disadvantage, the onus will be on Steelers’ coaches to compensate with scheme. Arthur Smith needs a great plan to combat the loss of Pickens. Austin (and Mike Tomlin) have to find a great game plan to deal with all the Eagles’ talent.

It can be done and obviously, the players have to execute. But it needs to be led by a great plan that we’re raving about come Monday morning.

Prediction

Eagles: 27

Steelers: 16

Season Prediction Record

6-7 (I’m still in the Wild Card hunt)