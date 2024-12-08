2024 Week 14 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Just two weeks after the Pittsburgh Steelers were upset in the snow by the Cleveland Browns, they are having a rematch in Pittsburgh. Things should look a little different this time without the weather, allowing both teams to open up their offense and defensive backs won’t be slipping and sliding in their cuts as they attempt to stick with receivers.

Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson are both coming off games with over 400 passing yards. Winston nearly had 500 in his loss, including two pick-sixes. The Browns have looked much more dangerous with Winston, and there is plenty of motivation on both sides. The Steelers are looking to avoid getting swept by the Browns for the first time since 1988. The Browns would like nothing more than to play spoiler and there’s plenty of bulletin-board material from George Pickens a couple weeks ago — and last Friday.

T.J. Watt had a quiet game last time, and then had to hear Myles Garrett claim the Defensive Player of the Year conversation starts with him. You can bet Watt will be looking to have a big game after that. He is one or two big games away from being right back in the sack-crown race and having a real shot at winning DPOY once again.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, welcome! Refresh this page throughout the game for live updates, video highlights, injury news, and more. Also, check out the comment section at the bottom of the page to join the discussion with other fans in real time as the game unfolds.

George Pickens was expected to play with them testing out his hamstring before the game, but he is inactive. This will be a big challenge for the Steelers. Where will the big plays come from? Will Mike Williams finally get involved?

Steelers Inactives

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

WR George Pickens

DB Cory Trice Jr.

OG Max Scharping

DE Dean Lowry

Browns Inactives

QB Bailey Zappe (3rd QB)

WR Cedric Tillman

RB D’Onta Foreman

CB Chigozie Anusiem

WR Jamari Thrash

DT Sam Kamara

DE James Houston

With George Pickens inactive, the Steelers announce WR Mike Williams with the starting lineup. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 8, 2024

START OF GAME

The Steelers will start with the ball after losing the toss.

Russell Wilson got them on the hard count to make it 1st and 5. The Steelers got a three-and-out after a positive run on first down. Not a great start.

1st and 10, and you bet T.J. Watt is in for a big day for a loss of 5. Heavy pressure on second down and Winston threw the ball away. 3rd and 15, Alex Highsmith sacked him for a loss of 7. The Steelers’ defense is on fire already. Great to see Highsmith get two pressures and a sack to start the game after returning from injury.

The Steelers have great field position after a short punt.

1st and 10, Najee Harris rushed for 20 yards with a massive hole and some great blocking by receivers.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3 in the red zone, Harris toss inside run for 2 yards. 3rd and 1, it was converted on the QB sneak, but illegal formation backs them up. This could be another example of shooting themselves in the foot in the red zone. Russell Wilson tried to make a throw with an awkward arm angle and it bounced off Mason McCormick’s helmet. Chris Boswell nailed the short field goal. 3-0 Steelers.