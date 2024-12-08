Steelers Vs. Browns 2024 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 14

Cleveland Browns (3-9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Dec. 8, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6.5

Trends:

Cleveland is 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games.

Cleveland is 2-8 SU in their last 10 games.

Cleveland is 6-13-1 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Cleveland is 1-19 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cleveland is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games played in December.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games at home.

Pittsburgh is 19-1 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in December.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in week 14.

Browns Injuries:

T Jedrick Wills (knee/IR) – Out

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle/IR) – Out

DE Sam Kamara (concussion) – Out

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) – Out

CB Myles Harden (tibia) – Out

S Juan Thornhill (calf) – Questionable

WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

DT Montravius Adams (knee/IR) – Out

WR George Pickens (hamstring) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



