2024 Week 14 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are held onto their 13-7 lead at the end of the half after Dustin Hopkins missed his field goal. The Cleveland Browns get the ball back after halftime and this game is still too close for any kind of comfort. Neither offense has been able to do much of anything. So far, Keeanu Benton’s interception and the hard running of Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris has made the difference. Russell Wilson has been off, but no critical mistakes yet.

1H recap notes: Steelers offense with too many three & outs Winston made plays on extension outside pocket like last game Both teams struggled early on 3rd down – Steelers a little better late first half Highsmith roughing call was cheesy kept drive alive. Nice game otherwise… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2024

START OF SECOND HALF

The Browns returned the kick 56 yards to the 39. 1st and 10, Chubb off left tackle for 3 yards. Joey Porter Jr. retaliated and got called for unnecessary roughness after the play. The Browns are suddenly near the red zone.

1st and 10, Chubb up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Ford up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 4, Woods called for offensive pass interference on what would have been a catch at the 1-yard line. 3rd and 14, the ball was on the ground from the snap and Jameis Winston nearly made a play escaping the pocket. The pass was incomplete. The 43-yard field goal was missed. Hopkins is coming up empty today.

1st and 10, tossed the ball into the turf with nothing there on the screen. 2nd and 10, Harris up the middle for no gain. 3rd and 10, Wilson evaded pressure and found Pat Freiermuth for 21 yards to convert.

3rd down conversion from Russ to Muth #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Iznu1eVVUC — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2024

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 14 yards.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, swing pass to Warren for 14 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Austin for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Wilson complete to Jefferson for a touchdown! 20-7 Steelers.

RPO/hot game working well there. Screen to Austin, RPO with Warren. Wilson pulls it away, flat/cur concept, Jefferson wide open. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 8, 2024

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. Larry Ogunjobi was officially ruled out after briefly returning.

1st and 10, Winston complete to Jerome Ford for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Winston to Moore for 5 yards and Donte Jackson was injured on the play.

1st and 10, Nick Chubb up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 10, Chubb off right tackle for 6 yards. 3rd and 4, Winston complete to David Njoku for 3 yards. 4th and inches, Elandon Roberts sniffed out the Browns trying to get cute and forced the turnover on downs.

Donte Jackson has a back injury and his return is questionable.