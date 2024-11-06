True To His Word, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Signs The Footballs Beanie Bishop Jr. Intercepted

In the postgame frenzy of the biggest game of his career, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. put out the request for New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to sign the two footballs he picked off against him. A bold ask after beating the Jets on primetime television. Later that week, Rodgers said he would make it happen.

He’s stuck to his word. As shared by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo Wednesday morning, Rodgers signed them over the weekend and had them shipped back to Pittsburgh.

Steelers rookie DB Beanie Bishop said he wanted @AaronRodgers12 to sign his two INT balls. The future HOF QB was a good sport and returned the footballs today. pic.twitter.com/SDxbtYQ4QS — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 6, 2024

Bishop was hoping to have Rodgers sign them immediately after the game. But he couldn’t link up with Rodgers, pulled aside for a postgame interview with NBC Sports after making two game-changing plays as Pittsburgh stormed back to blow out New York in the second half. They were Bishop’s first two interceptions of his career, becoming the second rookie and first undrafted rookie to intercept Rodgers twice in one game.

During Rodgers’ weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show two days later, McAfee asked Rodgers if he would sign for Bishop. He said he would. And so the footballs were shipped from Pittsburgh to New York.

These types of requests have become more common over the years, even in defeats. Postgame jersey swaps and autographs. In 2022, Jets CB Brandin Eichols asked then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to sign a football postgame. Brady obliged, though it came after a Tampa Bay win.

Brady out there signing autographs for opponents. pic.twitter.com/bOoNMojhSP — Brandon Beyer (@beyernews) January 2, 2022

For Rodgers to sign them after a loss is especially gracious. And a great memory for Bishop, riding a hot streak with three picks in his last two games. He was named October’s Defensive Rookie of the Month, becoming the first Steeler since LB Kendrell Bell in 2001 to win the award.

Presumably, those footballs will now find their way to a trophy case put up on Bishop’s mantle.