Aaron Rodgers Says He’ll Sign Footballs Beanie Bishop Jr. Intercepted

Sunday night featured Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers but by the end, it was all about Beanie. It was the rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. who picked off Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer, twice for the first two interceptions of his career. Earning himself a postgame interview on NBC, Bishop said he hoped Rodgers would be willing to sign those footballs, a bold request to a quarterback you just picked and beat.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked Bishop’s request.

“Yeah, I can do that,” Rodgers said when McAfee asked if he’d sign.

Bishop’s performance was full of weird stats. He became just the second rookie to intercept Rodgers twice in one game and the first undrafted one. He’s the first Steelers’ rookie to record two picks in one game since Darren Perry in 1992 and first UDFA since Shawn Vincent in 1991, events that barely occurred in the same decade Bishop was born.

After a poor Week 5 showing against the Dallas Cowboys, he’s bounced back with two solid showings. A good game against the Las Vegas Raiders and excellent showing against the Jets. When he wasn’t picking Rodgers off, he was making strong open-field tackles. He’s proved to be mentally tough after being thrown into the deep end of the pool, the Steelers’ every-down slot corner all season.

Speaking with Pittsburgh media after the Steelers’ 37-15 win over the Jets, Bishop said his plan to get Rodgers to sign on the field postgame was foiled.

“We didn’t have a silver Sharpie for me to be able to ask A-Rod to sign it,” he told reporters. “But I don’t know where he went after the game. It was just so hectic.”

Given that the Steelers aren’t slated to see the Jets again this season, who knows when Rodgers can fulfill Bishop’s request. And even if it doesn’t happen, those footballs will go up on a mantle or in a trophy case. Bishop’s not going to forget this one for the rest of his life.