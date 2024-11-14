Teryl Austin: ‘No Advantage’ For Steelers Against Lamar Jackson After Playing Jayden Daniels

Last Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers did an incredible job at limiting Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in their 28-27 win. He might be a rookie, but Daniels has been a dynamic dual-threat player. The Steelers held him to five rushing yards, and with that success they’re better prepared for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this week.

Or are they?

“There’s no advantage,” Steelers DC Teryl Austin said Thursday via the team’s transcripts. “Obviously, the guy we’re playing, Lamar [Jackson], is a two-time MVP. He’s had three perfect passer ratings this year, in addition to all the other things he does. It’s not a slight to Jayden Daniels, who I think is going to be a fine player.

“This guy is proven in the NFL, and what you see with Lamar is the fact that, as he gets a little bit older and a little more seasoned in the league, he gets better. That’s what the great players do. It’s going to be a real challenge.”

Mike Tomlin had similar things to say directly after the game against the Commanders. That should be the mindset all of the Steelers have this week. Daniels might be mobile like Jackson, but there’s no point comparing them. One is a rookie and the other could win his third MVP award this year.

Take one look at Jackson’s stats this season. He’s thrown for almost 2,700 yards while also gaining more than 500 yards on the ground. Most incredibly, he’s thrown 24 touchdown passes to only two interceptions. That’s a stunning ratio and just shows just how phenomenal of a passer Jackson has been.

Daniels has been electric, but he’s still only a rookie, and that showed against the Steelers. He missed several key throws down the stretch. Don’t expect Jackson to waste many opportunities.

Jackson may only have two rushing touchdowns on the year, but that’s more a testament to the dominance of running back Derrick Henry. That’s another reason why the Steelers shouldn’t feel comfortable against Jackson. He’s playing in an offense with numerous weapons. Even if the Steelers limit him, they still have to worry about Henry among others.

In the past, Jackson has struggled against the Steelers. That shouldn’t inspire any confidence though. The Ravens are completely different this year. Their defense isn’t anything special, while their offense has been unstoppable. Usually, the opposite has been true.

Despite the Steelers being elite defensively, Jackson is likely going to give them their greatest test of the season this week. He’s quickly cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. At this point, underestimating him in any way is foolish.