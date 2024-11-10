‘That’s Mr. Jackson:’ Mike Tomlin Pays Utmost Respect to Ravens QB Ahead Of Next Sunday

By the skin of their teeth, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Washington Commanders Sunday, 28-27. It was a back-and-forth battle, but the Steelers ultimately emerged victorious. That keeps them in the lead of the AFC North by half a game. They played well against a mobile quarterback this week in Jayden Daniels, but that doesn’t mean they’re any more prepared for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Mike Tomlin wants it to be known that Jackson has all of his respect.

“Be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson,” Tomlin said after the Steelers improved to 7-2 via the team’s YouTube channel. “That’s a multi-time MVP. That’s Mr. Jackson. We’ll see Mr. Jackson in a few days.”

Jackson is one of 11 players in NFL history to win the MVP award multiple times. That’s an incredible feat when looking at the history of the league. Jackson’s unique running ability makes him dangerous enough, but he’s also an incredible passer. This year, it looks like he’s on his way to a third MVP, which would put him into even more exclusive company.

The Ravens’ offense has been one of the NFL’s best this year. With Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, they’ve steamrolled almost every team in front of them. The Steelers will have a challenge trying to contain them next Sunday. However, the Commanders served as a good test for them.

Daniels is a rookie, but he’s been taking the league by storm. He also has an incredible blend of speed and arm talent that makes him difficult to defend. The Steelers did not let that intimidate them though. They held Daniels to only five yards on three carries, limiting the Commanders’ offense.

Like Tomlin says, though, that should not inspire any comfort. There’s a serious difference between a rookie and a guy who’s been named MVP twice. The Steelers have historically played well against Jackson, but this year could be different.

The AFC North race is usually competitive, and right now, it’s a game of inches. The Ravens are 7-3 and right on the Steelers’ tail, and next week could be a significant swing for either team. If Jackson has a good day, odds are high that the Ravens will win. And Tomlin understands that. If the Steelers want to show they can be real contenders, they’re going to have to go through the Ravens.